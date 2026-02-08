U19 World Cup star Vaibhav Suryavanshi barely slept on eve of final

Indian opener slammed 175 off 80 balls in the U19 World Cup final against England
Dubai: India’s teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a match-winning masterclass in the U19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare on Friday, hammering a spectacular 175 from just 80 deliveries. The explosive knock featured 15 boundaries and an equal number of sixes, driving India to an imposing 411/9. England’s chase crumbled from a promising 142/2 to 177/7, leaving them 100 runs adrift.
In a post-match interview with Ray Sportz Cricket, the 14-year-old revealed the mental toll of the occasion. “I barely managed an hour or two of sleep the night before. You can tell yourself it’s just another match, but the reality is different — the pressure was immense,” he admitted. “In most countries, players get multiple opportunities at U19 World Cup cricket, but in India, chances are rare. That makes winning this final such a special moment.”
After the victory, Suryavanshi spoke with his father. “I told him we’ve achieved half the dream,” he said. “But the bigger half — representing the senior India team at a World Cup and winning it — that’s still ahead. Every cricketer has that ultimate goal, and that’s where my focus lies now.”
The left-hander’s heroics earned him Player of the Match honours. He concluded the tournament as the second-leading run-scorer with 439 runs across seven innings, averaging 62.71 at a strike rate of 169.49, including one century and three half-centuries. His outstanding campaign also secured him the Player of the Tournament award.
India’s U19 captain Ayush Mhatre contributed 53 from 51 balls in the final. Suryavanshi shared how his skipper tried to rein him in during the carnage.
“Ayush kept urging me to rotate the strike and play responsibly as I approached my century. But I felt that while I was set, aggressive batting could put the match beyond England’s reach. We essentially sealed the result in our first innings,” Suryavanshi explained. “This wasn’t a one-man show — everyone chipped in, which is how we reached 411.”
