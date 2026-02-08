U19 World Cup star Vaibhav Suryavanshi barely slept on eve of final

In a post-match interview with Ray Sportz Cricket, the 14-year-old revealed the mental toll of the occasion. “I barely managed an hour or two of sleep the night before. You can tell yourself it’s just another match, but the reality is different — the pressure was immense,” he admitted. “In most countries, players get multiple opportunities at U19 World Cup cricket, but in India, chances are rare. That makes winning this final such a special moment.”