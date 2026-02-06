Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 175 powers India to record sixth U-19 World Cup title

Teen sensation outshines Caleb Falconer’s brave hundred as England fall 100 runs short
India clinched their sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title with a commanding 100-run win over England in Harare on Friday, defending a mammoth total of 411 with authority.
The final turned into a run-fest, but it was Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s breathtaking 175 off just 80 balls that proved decisive. His fearless strokeplay left England chasing the game from the start and extended their wait for a second U-19 crown since 1998.
After opting to bat, India piled up 411 for 9 in 50 overs — one of the highest totals in a U-19 World Cup final.
Suryavanshi tore into the English attack, smashing 15 fours and 15 sixes in a knock that blended power with precision. He dominated from the outset and barely allowed the bowlers a moment to settle.
Captain Ayush Mhatre chipped in with a brisk 53 off 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu added a handy 40 from 31 deliveries. The trio ensured India kept up the scoring rate throughout the innings, leaving England with a daunting target of 412.
England’s chase began on a shaky note when Joseph Moores was bowled early by RS Ambrish. However, Ben Dawkins and Ben Mayes steadied things with an aggressive stand.
Mayes looked in fine touch, striking seven fours and two sixes in his 45 off 28 balls. Dawkins also kept the scoreboard moving as England raced to 100 in under 14 overs.
But the match turned quickly. Once Mayes fell, England slipped from 142 for 2 to 177 for 7 in the space of four overs. Captain Thomas Rew and several middle-order batters failed to convert their starts.
Dawkins top-scored at that stage with 66 off 56 balls, but his dismissal — claimed by Mhatre — triggered a slide that England never recovered from.
Caleb Falconer kept England’s hopes alive with a stunning counter-attack. He reached his fifty in just 26 balls and later brought up a superb century in 63 deliveries.
Falconer struck nine fours and seven sixes in his 115 off 66 balls, adding 92 runs with James Minto for the eighth wicket. For a brief period, he threatened to script something special.
But once Minto fell for 28, the writing was on the wall. Ambrish returned to finish with 3 for 56, while Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chauhan picked up two wickets each.
Falconer was eventually dismissed as England were bowled out for 311 in 40.2 overs.
India’s all-round effort — headlined by Suryavanshi’s explosive century and a disciplined bowling display — sealed a memorable triumph and underlined their dominance at youth level once again.
— With inputs from ANI
