Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 175 powers India to record sixth U-19 World Cup title

Suryavanshi tore into the English attack, smashing 15 fours and 15 sixes in a knock that blended power with precision. He dominated from the outset and barely allowed the bowlers a moment to settle.

After opting to bat, India piled up 411 for 9 in 50 overs — one of the highest totals in a U-19 World Cup final.

The final turned into a run-fest, but it was Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s breathtaking 175 off just 80 balls that proved decisive. His fearless strokeplay left England chasing the game from the start and extended their wait for a second U-19 crown since 1998.

Dawkins top-scored at that stage with 66 off 56 balls, but his dismissal — claimed by Mhatre — triggered a slide that England never recovered from.

But the match turned quickly. Once Mayes fell, England slipped from 142 for 2 to 177 for 7 in the space of four overs. Captain Thomas Rew and several middle-order batters failed to convert their starts.

Mayes looked in fine touch, striking seven fours and two sixes in his 45 off 28 balls. Dawkins also kept the scoreboard moving as England raced to 100 in under 14 overs.

Captain Ayush Mhatre chipped in with a brisk 53 off 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu added a handy 40 from 31 deliveries. The trio ensured India kept up the scoring rate throughout the innings, leaving England with a daunting target of 412.

But once Minto fell for 28, the writing was on the wall. Ambrish returned to finish with 3 for 56, while Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chauhan picked up two wickets each.

Falconer struck nine fours and seven sixes in his 115 off 66 balls, adding 92 runs with James Minto for the eighth wicket. For a brief period, he threatened to script something special.

Caleb Falconer kept England’s hopes alive with a stunning counter-attack. He reached his fifty in just 26 balls and later brought up a superb century in 63 deliveries.

