U19 World Cup: India knock Pakistan out with dominant win

India captain Ayush Mhatre led from the front with the ball, picking up 3 for 21, while Khilan Patel claimed 3 for 35 to break Pakistan’s resistance. Kanishk Chouhan was named Player of the Match for his key contributions with both bat and ball.

Chasing a target of 253, Pakistan were bowled out for 194 in 48.2 overs. Despite fighting knocks from Usman Khan, who top-scored with 66 off 92 balls, and wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor, who made 42 from 49 deliveries, Pakistan never recovered from regular wickets.

India produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan by 58 runs in their Super Six match at the ICC Under-19 World Cup, held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday. The win sealed India’s place in the semi-finals, while Pakistan were eliminated from the tournament.

Vedant Trivedi and Vihaan Malhotra then rebuilt the innings with a calm 62-run partnership. Trivedi played the anchor role, reaching his half-century off 74 balls, while Malhotra contributed 21 before falling in the 24th over.

Mohammad Sayyam struck early for Pakistan, dismissing Sooryavanshi for 30 and then removing captain Mhatre for a duck in the same over. Abdul Subhan added to India’s troubles by bowling George for 16, leaving India struggling at 49 for 3 after 10 overs.

Earlier, India were asked to bat first and posted a competitive 252 after being bowled out in 49.5 overs. Openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Aaron George gave India a steady start, reaching 24 without loss in three overs.

For Pakistan, Abdul Subhan (3/33) and Mohammad Sayyam (2/69) were the standout bowlers, but the total proved too much to chase as India marched confidently into the semi-finals.

India lost wickets at regular intervals, but Trivedi continued to fight, scoring 68 off 98 balls before being dismissed in the 41st over. A vital eighth-wicket stand of 50 runs between Khilan Patel and Kanishk Chouhan gave India the late push they needed.

