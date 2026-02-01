Pakistan to boycott India match in T20 World Cup

Government allows team to compete in tournament but blocks February 15 clash with India
Dubai: Pakistan have boycotted the group-stage match against India on February 15 in Colombo, but have confirmed their participation in the T20 World Cup happening in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.
The call came Sunday night after talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The government cleared the team’s participation in the tournament while drawing a firm line on the India fixture.
“The government of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the World T20 2026, however the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take field in the match scheduled on 15 February 2026 against India.”
The decision follows weeks of tension between the PCB and the International Cricket Council. Friction escalated after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the expanded 20-team event, prompting Naqvi to accuse the governing body of unfair treatment.
Meanwhile, Pakistan endured another setback at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026. A defeat to India in their final Super Six Group 2 match ended their semi-final hopes.
Chasing a modest target, Pakistan failed to finish the job inside 33.3 overs. The innings stalled despite a strong foundation at 88/1 and later 151/2. Momentum never came.
Spin proved decisive. Ayush Mhatre claimed three wickets on a turning surface. Khilan Patel, Vihaan, and Kanishk combined for the rest, tightening the squeeze as the chase unraveled.
The slide began with Farhan Yousaf’s dismissal. Pakistan lost wickets in clusters and fell 58 runs short. Khilan Patel wrapped it up by removing Huzaifa Ahsan.
The result pushed India into the semi-finals, where Afghanistan await. Pakistan exit with lingering doubts over tempo, shot selection, and match awareness when control mattered most.
