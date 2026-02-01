GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan to boycott India match in T20 World Cup

Government allows team to compete in tournament but blocks February 15 clash with India

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the third T20I against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 1, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan have boycotted the group-stage match against India on February 15 in Colombo, but have confirmed their participation in the T20 World Cup happening in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The call came Sunday night after talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The government cleared the team’s participation in the tournament while drawing a firm line on the India fixture.

“The government of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the World T20 2026, however the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take field in the match scheduled on 15 February 2026 against India.”

Weeks of tension

The decision follows weeks of tension between the PCB and the International Cricket Council. Friction escalated after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the expanded 20-team event, prompting Naqvi to accuse the governing body of unfair treatment.

Meanwhile, Pakistan endured another setback at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026. A defeat to India in their final Super Six Group 2 match ended their semi-final hopes.

Chasing a modest target, Pakistan failed to finish the job inside 33.3 overs. The innings stalled despite a strong foundation at 88/1 and later 151/2. Momentum never came.

Spin proved decisive. Ayush Mhatre claimed three wickets on a turning surface. Khilan Patel, Vihaan, and Kanishk combined for the rest, tightening the squeeze as the chase unraveled.

The slide began with Farhan Yousaf’s dismissal. Pakistan lost wickets in clusters and fell 58 runs short. Khilan Patel wrapped it up by removing Huzaifa Ahsan.

The result pushed India into the semi-finals, where Afghanistan await. Pakistan exit with lingering doubts over tempo, shot selection, and match awareness when control mattered most.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
