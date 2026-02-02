GOLD/FOREX
ICC urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup India match boycott

Governing body expresses concern over impact on global cricket and fairness of competition

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Pakistan players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the second T20I in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, January 31, 2026.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has responded to Pakistan’s decision to boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India. On Sunday, Pakistan confirmed they will compete in the tournament but will skip the February 15 clash.

In an official statement, the ICC said the move undermines the integrity of global cricket and could have long-term consequences for the sport. The governing body also noted it has not received any formal communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and urged them to reconsider the decision due to its potential impact.

Full statement from the ICC:

“The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.”

”While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule. ”

”ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions. ”

”While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan. ”

”The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of. ”

”The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders,” the international cricket governing body concluded.

Pakistan are in Group A with India, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the US, with all their matches scheduled in co-host Sri Lanka. They open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by clashes with the US on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

