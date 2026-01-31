T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Axar Patel, batter Rinku Singh, and spin trio Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi were seen dressed in traditional attire as they offered prayers at the revered temple. The visit came as the team took a quiet moment away from the pitch before the series finale.

Members of the Indian cricket team visited the historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, ahead of the final T20I against New Zealand, set to be played at the Greenfield Stadium on Saturday.

On the field, India have largely dominated the contest. Under Suryakumar’s leadership, the hosts secured the series with victories in the first three matches. However, New Zealand bounced back strongly to hand India a heavy defeat in the fourth game on Wednesday.

India will now aim to return to winning ways in the fifth match and close the series confidently as they continue preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7.

