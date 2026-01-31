GOLD/FOREX
Indian cricketers visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple ahead of T20I decider against New Zealand

Players seek blessings in Thiruvananthapuram as India look to end the series on a high

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Clockwise from left: India captain Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh and Axar Patel in traditional Kerala attire at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.
X/@timesofindia

Members of the Indian cricket team visited the historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, ahead of the final T20I against New Zealand, set to be played at the Greenfield Stadium on Saturday.

T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Axar Patel, batter Rinku Singh, and spin trio Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi were seen dressed in traditional attire as they offered prayers at the revered temple. The visit came as the team took a quiet moment away from the pitch before the series finale.

On the field, India have largely dominated the contest. Under Suryakumar’s leadership, the hosts secured the series with victories in the first three matches. However, New Zealand bounced back strongly to hand India a heavy defeat in the fourth game on Wednesday.

India will now aim to return to winning ways in the fifth match and close the series confidently as they continue preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Related Topics:
cricketkeralaindia

