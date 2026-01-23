Kishan, Suryakumar power India to crushing win over New Zealand, take 2–0 series lead

At 8 for 2, the chase looked shaky. But what followed was a brutal counterattack that turned the game on its head.

Chasing a stiff target of 209, India were rocked early. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson fell in the very first over, dismissed for six by Matt Henry. Things worsened in the next over when Abhishek Sharma, the Player of the Match in the first T20I, departed for a golden duck after being trapped by Jacob Duffy.

The emphatic win gives India a 2–0 lead in the five-match series, following their 48-run victory in the opener. With three matches still to play, the Men in Blue have firmly seized control of the contest.

India delivered another commanding performance to hammer New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, riding on explosive knocks from Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar remained in full control till the end, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 82 off 37 balls, including nine fours and four sixes. Shivam Dube added the finishing touches with a brisk 36 not out from 18 deliveries.

The 122-run stand ended in the 10th over when Ish Sodhi removed Kishan for a stunning 76 off 32 balls, an innings laced with 11 fours and four sixes. By then, the match had all but slipped away from the visitors.

Kishan brought up a blistering half-century off just 21 balls in the sixth over, as India finished the powerplay at 75 for 2 — their second-highest powerplay score against New Zealand. The left-hander was in devastating form, peppering the boundary with ease.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav wasted no time in shifting momentum. The pair attacked the bowlers from the outset, racing India to 54 for 2 inside five overs.

Rachin Ravindra’s fluent 44 off 26 balls kept New Zealand in the hunt, but his dismissal triggered a brief slump. Captain Mitchell Santner then played a smart unbeaten knock of 47, supported by Zakary Foulkes, to push the total past 200.

Harshit Rana broke the opening stand by removing Devon Conway for 19, while Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Tim Seifert soon after. Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube struck in the middle overs to slow the scoring, sending back Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell.

Earlier, New Zealand posted a competitive 208 for 6 after being sent in to bat. They began aggressively, smashing 18 runs off Arshdeep Singh’s opening over and racing to 43 without loss in three overs.

