T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan to enter Super 8s

Indian bowlers came up with a fine performance while Ishan Kishan shone with the bat as Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday.

The victory meant India booked their berth to the Super 8s.

Chasing 176 to win, Pakistan were in trouble early losing three wickets for just 13 runs with Jasprit Bumrah accounting for two and Pandya claiming one.

The early setback was too much for Pakistan to handle as they failed to recover from it with wickets falling at regular interval.

Usman Khan scored a gritty 44 off 34 balls as Pakistan could manage only 114 in 18 overs.

Earlier, India put on 175/4 in 20 overs after Ishan Kishan fired 77 off 40 balls that also saw a late fight back from Pakistan.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan skipper Salman Agha did not shake hands at the coin toss.

India opening batsman Abhishek Sharma returned after a stomach bug but only lasted four balls before falling without scoring.

Kishan was unperturbed by the loss of his partner and set about an assault on the Pakistan bowlers, bringing up his fifty off 27 balls with two sixes and seven fours.

India had looked set for a total in excess of 200 while Kishan had been at the crease. But his departure enabled Pakistan to put the brakes on India’s batsmen before a last fire work from Rinku Singh saw India reach a challenging total.