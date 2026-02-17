India’s Suryakumar and Kuldeep end rift rumours in style with viral "Phir Hera Pheri" Instagram reel

Humour ends speculation: What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch
Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav grabbed attention on Monday after sharing a funny Instagram reel that quickly went viral. The video was their way of shutting down rumours about a possible on field argument during India’s T20 World Cup win over Pakistan.
After India’s 61 run victory in Colombo on Sunday, television cameras showed a few tense moments. Kuldeep had dropped a simple catch in the 18th over of Pakistan’s chase, and captain Suryakumar along with Hardik Pandya looked clearly disappointed. Later, during the post match handshakes, the captain and the spinner were seen in an animated chat. Social media users quickly assumed something serious had happened.
Instead of staying silent, the duo responded with humour.
They recreated a famous scene from the Bollywood comedy film Phir Hera Pheri. In the clip, Suryakumar copied the popular character Babu Rao and jokingly told Kuldeep, “Tera toh game bajana padega” (I will have to finish your game). The video ended with both players laughing, making it clear there was no tension between them.
Suryakumar added a simple caption telling "leave the anger brother", sending a clear message that there was no bad feeling inside the dressing room.
The reel became an instant hit. There is a common saying in sports that whatever happens on the field stays on the field. But in today’s game, with multiple camera angles and millions watching closely, every small reaction gets recorded, replayed and analysed. That is how modern sport works now. People are always searching for a new controversy.
In reality, what happened between Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav was simply a heat of the moment reaction. In a high pressure match, emotions can run high for a few seconds. It was nothing unusual.
They did not really need to explain themselves. However, in this social media era, silence can often create more rumours. So instead of letting speculation grow, they chose to clear the air in a lighthearted way through Instagram. By doing so, they controlled the narrative and reminded everyone that the team spirit remains strong.
The rumours started in the 18th over of Pakistan’s chase, bowled by Hardik Pandya. Both Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav dropped catches of Shaheen Shah Afridi in the same over, moments that could have ended the innings earlier. The missed chances were clearly frustrating, and cameras picked up disappointed reactions from captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya on the field. After the final wicket sealed India’s win, another brief exchange during the handshake line added fuel to online speculation.
However, the viral video quickly ended the gossip.
Both players have played important roles in India’s unbeaten run in the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Suryakumar scored 32 runs off 29 balls against Pakistan and earlier smashed an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls against the USA.
Kuldeep returned to the playing eleven for the Pakistan clash to take advantage of spin friendly conditions. He delivered 1 for 14 in three overs, keeping the pressure tight during the middle phase.
With India now moving into the Super 8 stage, the team looks united and focused. If anything, the viral moment showed that the dressing room atmosphere remains strong as they continue their push for the title.