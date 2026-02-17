India’s Suryakumar and Kuldeep end rift rumours in style with viral "Phir Hera Pheri" Instagram reel

The rumours started in the 18th over of Pakistan’s chase, bowled by Hardik Pandya. Both Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav dropped catches of Shaheen Shah Afridi in the same over, moments that could have ended the innings earlier. The missed chances were clearly frustrating, and cameras picked up disappointed reactions from captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya on the field. After the final wicket sealed India’s win, another brief exchange during the handshake line added fuel to online speculation.