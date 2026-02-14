Suspense in Colombo as Suryakumar dodges handshake question before India-Pakistan clash

India-Pakistan T20 clash: Suryakumar keeps handshake plans under wraps
The build up to Sunday’s T20 World Cup 2026 blockbuster between India and Pakistan has taken an intriguing turn, with India captain Suryakumar Yadav refusing to clarify whether his team will take part in the customary post match handshake.
Speaking at the pre match press conference on February 14 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Suryakumar smiled when asked about the issue and told reporters to “wait for 24 hours.” He was asked twice. His answer did not change.
The brief response has only intensified the spotlight on what would normally be a routine sporting gesture.
India’s decision not to exchange handshakes during the Asia Cup 2025 created debate across the cricketing world. The move was seen as a mark of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 and the subsequent military operation that followed.
During that tournament, Indian players walked straight back to the dugout after their wins without engaging in post match pleasantries. The approach drew mixed reactions, with some backing the stance and others questioning whether politics should spill into cricket.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha addressed the topic cautiously this week, saying the match should be played in the “right spirit” but acknowledging that the final call rests with India.
While the handshake question dominated headlines, Suryakumar was keen to shift the focus back to cricket.
He described the clash as a “fresh game,” stressing that past results would not count for anything once the first ball is bowled. India have enjoyed recent success against Pakistan in global events, but the captain warned against complacency.
By choosing not to give a direct answer, Suryakumar has added a psychological layer to an already emotionally charged rivalry. In a contest where margins are slim and narratives run deep, even a handshake has become part of the build up.
There is positive news on the fitness front as well. Opener Abhishek Sharma has recovered from a stomach infection and is available for selection. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav is expected to return to the playing eleven, with Colombo’s surface likely to assist slow bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s spearhead, tasked with dismantling Pakistan’s top order.
On Sunday night in Colombo, the world will not only be watching the runs and wickets. They will also be waiting to see what happens when the final ball is bowled. Let's keep the fingers crossed.