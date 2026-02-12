GOLD/FOREX
Will Abhishek Sharma miss India’s match against Pakistan?

Indian skipper Surya Kumar Yadav throws light on the matter

Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
Dubai: India’s explosive opening batter Abhishek Sharma could miss the T20 World Cup’s blockbuster showdown against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. While no decision has been taken yet, India skipper Surya Kumar Yadav’s statement during the toss for the match against Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday told its own tale.

Following his decision to bat first, Yadav said: “Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive.”

Food poisoning

Sanju Samson smashed 22 off 8 balls during his two-over stay at the crease and while the opposing bowlers were not exactly frightening, the possible absence of Abhishek against Pakistan could be telling for the Indian side. The left-hander was ill due to food poisoning and admitted in a city hospital earlier this week. Despite being discharged, he remains sidelined from the playing XI.

Abhishek was dismissed for a duck against the USA in India’s first match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, having entered the tournament on the back of a strong run of form in the bilateral series against New Zealand.

The southpaw has been the ICC Men’s No. 1 ranked T20 batter for quite a while now.

He was also a crucial part of the Indian side that defeated Pakistan thrice in the Asia Cup held in the UAE last year.

Pages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
