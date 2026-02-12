Will Abhishek Sharma miss India’s match against Pakistan?

Following his decision to bat first, Yadav said: “Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive.”

Dubai: India’s explosive opening batter Abhishek Sharma could miss the T20 World Cup’s blockbuster showdown against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. While no decision has been taken yet, India skipper Surya Kumar Yadav’s statement during the toss for the match against Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday told its own tale.

Abhishek was dismissed for a duck against the USA in India’s first match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, having entered the tournament on the back of a strong run of form in the bilateral series against New Zealand.

Sanju Samson smashed 22 off 8 balls during his two-over stay at the crease and while the opposing bowlers were not exactly frightening, the possible absence of Abhishek against Pakistan could be telling for the Indian side. The left-hander was ill due to food poisoning and admitted in a city hospital earlier this week. Despite being discharged, he remains sidelined from the playing XI.

