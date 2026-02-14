Captain confident despite batting concerns, looming rain forecast and Usman Tariq threat
Dubai: India captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that opener Abhishek Sharma is fit and ready to face Pakistan in Sunday’s high-stakes T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo.
Abhishek missed India’s previous game against Namibia after being admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi with a stomach infection. He had fallen ill following the match against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium earlier this week.
“Yes, he will play,” Suryakumar said on Saturday at the pre-match press conference. “There is always pressure in an India–Pakistan game. No matter how much you say it’s just another match, it never is. We don’t face them often, so the occasion brings its own weight.”
The clash at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium could be affected by rain, with showers forecast for Sunday. Suryakumar, however, brushed aside concerns over the weather.
“That’s not in our control. What we can control is how we play. We’ve played a lot of cricket in similar conditions and we know what to expect,” he said.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has labelled spinner Usman Tariq as his side’s key weapon, praising his unusual bowling style.
Suryakumar acknowledged the challenge but insisted India would be ready. “He’s different, yes. But we can’t surrender. We’re prepared and excited for the contest,” he said.
India have won both their matches so far, though their middle order has not fired consistently. The captain admitted the batting had been below par at times.
“We had a scratchy start. There’s no hiding from that. But we found a way to recover. That’s the nature of T20 cricket,” he said.