Cricket

T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan set for Colombo classic — key insights

Numbers, venue history and form point to a gripping encounter under cloudy skies

Last updated:
IANS
3 MIN READ
Indian cricketers arrive in Colombo for their T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan, in Colombo on Friday.
ANI Video Grab

Colombo: The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 is set to go ahead as scheduled after a lot of drama here on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium. Have a look at the India vs Pakistan rivalry in T20 World Cups so far.

Defending champions India began their campaign with a win over the United States and have arrived in Colombo after beating Namibia by 93 runs. Pakistan, on the other hand, looked in all sorts of trouble against the Netherlands before sealing the thrilling encounter in their campaign opener. They followed it up with a clinical performance win against the USA.

India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group in the opening stages of the past five editions of the T20 World Cup and the previous two 50-over World Cup competitions. The last time they were placed in separate groups was the 2011 ODI World Cup in India, though the two eventually faced off in the semifinal, where India beat Pakistan before defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

The history of the India-Pakistan face-off in the T20 World cup remains heavily tilted in favour of the Men in Blue. Till now, the two sides have played each other eight times in the T20 World Cup, with India emerging victorious on seven occasions, while Pakistan managed to win only once (in 2021).

India have enjoyed remarkable success at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Since 2009, they have played 15 T20I matches at the venue, winning 11 and losing just four, underlining their consistency in Sri Lankan conditions.

Moreover, the rain threat looms over the high-intensity encounter, as weather forecasts show a strong possibility of rain on Sunday in Colombo.

According to projections, Colombo faces a 76 per cent chance of rain during the day on Sunday, with the probability dropping to 13 per cent in the evening with 100 per cent cloud cover.

Overall head-to-head India vs Pakistan in T20Is: 16

  • India won: 13

  • Pakistan won: 3

Highest innings totals

  • India: 192-5 (20), Ahmedabad, Dec 28, 2012

  • Pakistan: 182-5 (19.5), Dubai , Sep 4, 2022

Lowest Innings totals

  • India: 119 (19), Nassau, June 9, 2024

  • Pakistan: 83 (17.3), Mirpur, Feb 27, 2016

Highest individual scores

  • India: 82*, V. Kohli, Melbourne , Oct 23, 2022

  • Pakistan: 79*, Mohmmad Rizwan, Dubai, Oct 24, 2021

Best bowling figures

  • India: 4-26, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dubai, August 28, 2022

  • Pakistan: 4-18, Mohammad Asif, Kingsmead, Sep 14, 2007

Match details

  • When: Sunday, February 15, 5:30pm

  • Where: R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

Where to watch

  • Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads

  • India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

  • Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

ICC-T20-World-CupPakistanindia

It’s surprising Pakistan backed out, Ganguly says

