“I am Bennett": Zimbabwe star had to clarify his identity after journalist’s silly mistake, a lesson for the media

Reporter asked Bennett, "Why did your batters not give him a chance to score a century?"
Journalists need to do their home work before arriving for the press conferences is the moral of this story. So what happened?
Zimbabwean star Brian Bennett may have walked off disappointed after the heavy defeat to India, but his performance was one of the brightest moments for his side on the night. While the result did not go their way, Bennett stood tall in a high pressure Super 8 clash and showed why he is regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s most exciting young batters.
After send on to bat first, India piled up a huge 256 for 4, the second highest total ever recorded in men's T20 World Cup history, and went on to beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs. Despite the heavy defeat, Bennett’s unbeaten 97 off 59 balls stood out as a moment of quality in a difficult chase.
Bennett missed out on a century by just three runs, but his calm presence and clean strokeplay caught the eye at Chepauk Stadium. He looked composed throughout his innings and showed maturity beyond his years against a strong Indian attack.
The post match press conference provided a light moment when a journalist asked Bennet:
“Bennett had a good chance to score a century. A century in a World Cup is always special. Why did your batters not give him a chance to score a century?”
And Bennett responded saying " Pardon...I am Bennett"
The question sparked laughter in the room, especially after the calm and composed way Bennett handled it. His cool response made the moment light hearted, but it also brought out an important point. While it may have seemed funny, journalists are expected to do their homework before attending a press conference. Understanding the context and knowing exactly who you are interviewing is part of the responsibility. It is a small but meaningful lesson for everyone involved.
In the end, Bennett’s confident innings and steady mindset left a lasting impression, proving that even in defeat, individual brilliance can still stand out.