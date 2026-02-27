GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

“I am Bennett": Zimbabwe star had to clarify his identity after journalist’s silly mistake, a lesson for the media

Reporter asked Bennett, "Why did your batters not give him a chance to score a century?"

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett (L) celebrates with teammate Graeme Cremer after their team's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 13, 2026.
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett (L) celebrates with teammate Graeme Cremer after their team's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 13, 2026.
AFP-ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Journalists need to do their home work before arriving for the press conferences is the moral of this story. So what happened?

Zimbabwean star Brian Bennett may have walked off disappointed after the heavy defeat to India, but his performance was one of the brightest moments for his side on the night. While the result did not go their way, Bennett stood tall in a high pressure Super 8 clash and showed why he is regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s most exciting young batters.

After send on to bat first, India piled up a huge 256 for 4, the second highest total ever recorded in men's T20 World Cup history, and went on to beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs. Despite the heavy defeat, Bennett’s unbeaten 97 off 59 balls stood out as a moment of quality in a difficult chase.

Bennett missed out on a century by just three runs, but his calm presence and clean strokeplay caught the eye at Chepauk Stadium. He looked composed throughout his innings and showed maturity beyond his years against a strong Indian attack.

The post match press conference provided a light moment when a journalist asked Bennet:

“Bennett had a good chance to score a century. A century in a World Cup is always special. Why did your batters not give him a chance to score a century?”

And Bennett responded saying " Pardon...I am Bennett"

The question sparked laughter in the room, especially after the calm and composed way Bennett handled it. His cool response made the moment light hearted, but it also brought out an important point. While it may have seemed funny, journalists are expected to do their homework before attending a press conference. Understanding the context and knowing exactly who you are interviewing is part of the responsibility. It is a small but meaningful lesson for everyone involved.

In the end, Bennett’s confident innings and steady mindset left a lasting impression, proving that even in defeat, individual brilliance can still stand out.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Australia's captain Travis Head (C) celebrates with teammates their team's win at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Ireland and Australia at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 11, 2026.

Australia face tough questions after T20 World Cup flop

3m read
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 19, 2026.

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe shock Sri Lanka by six wickets

1m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam looks on during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

Former Pakistan skipper says time is up for Babar

2m read
Indian cricketers arrive in Colombo for their T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan, in Colombo on Friday.

India-Pakistan set for Colombo classic: Key insights

3m read