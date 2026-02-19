T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe shock Sri Lanka by six wickets

Zimbabwe maintain clean record in Group B with four wins
Dubai: Zimbabwe are on a roll in the T20 World Cup. After having surprised Australia earlier, they provided yet another shocking performance to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in Colombo on Thursday.
The win meant Zimbabwe finish Group B with four victories to maintain their clean slate.
Chasing a challenging target of 179 to win, opener Brian Bennet led the charge with an unbeaten 63 off 48 balls including eight boundaries.
Significant contributions from Tadiwanashe Marumani (34, 26b, 5x4, 1x6), Ryan Burl (23, 12b) and skipper Sikandar Raza (45, 26b, 2x4, 4x6) meant Zimbabwe overhauled the target with three balls to spare.
Earlier, Sri Lanka scored 178-7 for seven after opting to bat first.
Pathum Nissanka, who had become the first centurion of the tournament earlier this week, followed up with a solid 62 off 47 balls.
It was his seventh fifty in T20 World Cups, equalling Mahela Jayawardene for the most by a Sri Lankan.
Nissanka and Kusal Perera put together 54 off 30 balls for the first wicket.
He then shared a 46-run stand in 43 balls for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis.
Pavan Rathnayake cut loose during the death overs posting 44 off 25 balls with three fours and two sixes.
Veteran leg-spinner Graeme Cremer was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers finishing with 2-27.
Giant paceman Blessing Muzarabani took 2-38.
Sri Lanka open their Super Eights campaign against England in Kandy on Sunday, while Zimbabwe will face the West Indies in Mumbai on Monday.
With inputs from AFP