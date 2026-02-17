Flower seller’s son to T20 World Cup hero: Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka’s remarkable rise

“I had a big target to hit a 100 in this World Cup, so I’m happy I was able to do that,” he added. “We had played a match on this wicket, and we knew it was good for batting. Because Kusal and I batted well, Australia couldn’t bowl so well to us.”

Even after earning admission to school in Colombo, financial challenges persisted. Living expenses weighed heavily on the family until unexpected support arrived. A friend of Nishantha convinced his company to sponsor the promising cricketer with a monthly allowance. Their faith was rewarded when Nissanka scored a century on his Test debut in the West Indies. Before that tour, the florist who had quietly backed him also gifted him Rs250,000 (approximately Dh3,000).

The 27-year-old’s journey to the top has been anything but easy. Years ago, his first school cricket contract was signed at Kalutara Bodiya, the temple where his mother sold flowers to support the family. Determined to nurture the young prodigy from Kalutara, a school coach Pradeep Nishantha struggled to locate Nissanka’s modest government-built home, one of many constructed for families affected by the tsunami.

