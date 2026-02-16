Australia on brink of T20 World Cup exit after loss to Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka scores century as Sri Lanka register eight-wicket win
Dubai: Pathum Nissanka struck the first century of the 2026 T20 World Cup on Monday, powering Sri Lanka into the Super Eights and pushing Australia to the brink of elimination.
Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super 8s maintaining a clean slate with three wins while Zimbabwe are on four points from two wins. Australia who are on two points have to pray for a miracle to stay in the tournament other than winning their next match against Oman.
Nissanka remained unbeaten on 100 off just 52 balls, smashing five sixes and 10 fours, as Sri Lanka chased down Australia’s 181 with ease. The hosts reached 184-2 in Kandy with two overs to spare. Kusal Mendis contributed a fluent 51 off 38 deliveries, while Pavan Rathnayake finished unbeaten on 28 from 15 balls.
Earlier, Australia posted 181 all out in 20 overs despite half-centuries from captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. Sri Lanka’s disciplined bowling effort ensured the total never felt out of reach.
After being asked to bat first on a lively surface, Marsh — returning from injury — launched a fierce assault alongside Head. The pair put on 104 runs in just 52 deliveries, propelling Australia to 70 without loss in the Powerplay, their fourth-highest Powerplay total in T20 World Cup history. Marsh hammered 54 off 25 balls, while Head raced to 56 from 27 deliveries, dominating the Sri Lankan attack and energising the contest in Pallekele.
Head eventually fell attempting another big hit, picking out long-off against Dushan Hemantha. Marsh soon followed, trapped in front by the same bowler after Dunith Wellalage had removed Cameron Green for just three.
Sri Lanka’s spinners then tightened their grip. Hemantha, Wellalage, and Kamindu Mendis slowed the scoring rate and chipped away at the middle order, with Mendis dismissing the dangerous Tim David for six. Australia slipped to 136-4 after 14 overs as the momentum shifted decisively.
Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell attempted to rebuild, but Maxwell’s counterattack was cut short in spectacular fashion. After surviving a dropped chance off Dushmantha Chameera, Maxwell (22) miscued another effort — only for Nissanka to produce a stunning leaping catch at backward point. Hemantha finished with 3 for 37, his best figures in T20 internationals, as Sri Lanka completed a clinical turnaround.