Australia on brink of T20 World Cup exit after loss to Sri Lanka

After being asked to bat first on a lively surface, Marsh — returning from injury — launched a fierce assault alongside Head. The pair put on 104 runs in just 52 deliveries, propelling Australia to 70 without loss in the Powerplay, their fourth-highest Powerplay total in T20 World Cup history. Marsh hammered 54 off 25 balls, while Head raced to 56 from 27 deliveries, dominating the Sri Lankan attack and energising the contest in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super 8s maintaining a clean slate with three wins while Zimbabwe are on four points from two wins. Australia who are on two points have to pray for a miracle to stay in the tournament other than winning their next match against Oman.

