New Zealand knock Sri Lanka out of T20 World Cup

Kiwis secure 61-run win over co-hosts in Super 8s game to keep semi-finals hope alive
Dubai: New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 61 runs to eliminate the co-hosts from the T20 World Cup and strengthen their own push for a semi-final berth.
Set a target of 169 in the Super Eight clash in Colombo on Wednesday, Sri Lanka faltered in the chase and slumped to 107-8. With back-to-back defeats in the Super Eight stage, the co-hosts are now out of contention.
New Zealand, currently second with three points, may still need a win over England on Friday to seal a semi-final spot. Pakistan could overtake them on net run rate with a big victory over Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight fixture.
Sri Lanka’s innings unravelled early as they lost four wickets for just 29 runs, with the top order failing to cope with the pressure. Only Kamindu Mendis (31) and Dunith Wellalage (29) offered any meaningful resistance.
Rachin Ravindra starred with the ball, claiming four wickets, while Matt Henry chipped in with two.
Earlier, New Zealand recovered from a mid-innings collapse to post 168-7. Sri Lanka had reduced them to 84-6 in the 13th over, but an 84-run partnership off 47 deliveries for the seventh wicket between Cole McConchie and skipper Mitchell Santner revived the innings.
Santner led the charge with 47 off 26 balls, striking two fours and four sixes. McConchie, recalled to the side, remained unbeaten on 31 from 23 balls.
Maheesh Theekshana initially kept New Zealand in check with a clever mix of bowling, taking 3-9 in his first three overs. The Black Caps slid from 84-3 to 84-6, losing three wickets without adding a run in the space of six deliveries.
However, New Zealand finished strongly, smashing 70 runs in the final four overs — including 21 off the last over bowled by Theekshana. Pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera ended with figures of 3-38.