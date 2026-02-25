GOLD/FOREX
New Zealand knock Sri Lanka out of T20 World Cup

Kiwis secure 61-run win over co-hosts in Super 8s game to keep semi-finals hope alive

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (L) and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert (2L) celebrate their team's win at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 25, 2026.
Dubai: New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 61 runs to eliminate the co-hosts from the T20 World Cup and strengthen their own push for a semi-final berth.

Set a target of 169 in the Super Eight clash in Colombo on Wednesday, Sri Lanka faltered in the chase and slumped to 107-8. With back-to-back defeats in the Super Eight stage, the co-hosts are now out of contention.

New Zealand, currently second with three points, may still need a win over England on Friday to seal a semi-final spot. Pakistan could overtake them on net run rate with a big victory over Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight fixture.

Sri Lanka’s innings unravelled early as they lost four wickets for just 29 runs, with the top order failing to cope with the pressure. Only Kamindu Mendis (31) and Dunith Wellalage (29) offered any meaningful resistance.

Rachin Ravindra starred with the ball, claiming four wickets, while Matt Henry chipped in with two.

Earlier, New Zealand recovered from a mid-innings collapse to post 168-7. Sri Lanka had reduced them to 84-6 in the 13th over, but an 84-run partnership off 47 deliveries for the seventh wicket between Cole McConchie and skipper Mitchell Santner revived the innings.

Santner led the charge with 47 off 26 balls, striking two fours and four sixes. McConchie, recalled to the side, remained unbeaten on 31 from 23 balls.

Maheesh Theekshana initially kept New Zealand in check with a clever mix of bowling, taking 3-9 in his first three overs. The Black Caps slid from 84-3 to 84-6, losing three wickets without adding a run in the space of six deliveries.

However, New Zealand finished strongly, smashing 70 runs in the final four overs — including 21 off the last over bowled by Theekshana. Pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera ended with figures of 3-38.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Phil Salt during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and England at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 22, 2026.

Wellalage: Sri Lanka can rescue T20 World Cup campaign

2m read
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of UAE's Aryansh Sharma during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 10, 2026.

New Zealand ready for Sri Lanka's spin challenge

2m read
England's Jofra Archer (center L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and England at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 22, 2026.

T20 WC: Bowlers dominate as England beat Sri Lanka

2m read
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 16, 2026.

Aussies on brink of T20 WC exit after loss to Sri Lanka

2m read