T20 World Cup: Know your teams that qualified for Super 8s

From Group A, India progressed in commanding fashion, winning all three of their matches against the United States, Namibia, and Pakistan. Pakistan joined them in the Super 8s but had to wait until their final group match against Namibia, which they won comfortably on Wednesday, to confirm qualification. India play Netherlands in the last group match which is not of any consequence.

Group B produced a major twist, with hosts Sri Lanka advancing after claiming victories over Australia, Ireland, and Oman in their opening three games. Zimbabwe, who stunned Australia earlier in the tournament, also moved through after their final league fixture against Ireland in Kandy was washed out. The shared points result knocked out the 2021 champions Australia. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will meet in their final group-stage encounter on Thursday, a match with no bearing on qualification.

