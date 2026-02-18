GOLD/FOREX
T20 World Cup: Know your teams that qualified for Super 8s

New Zealand take on Pakistan in the opening Super 8s match on February 21

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
A cricket fan takes shelter under an umbrella as rain delays the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 17, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: While most of the anticipated contenders reached the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup, Australia’s early elimination emerged as the tournament’s biggest surprise.

The West Indies were the first side to secure qualification for the next round, while Pakistan became the final team to book their place after defeating Namibia.

From Group A, India progressed in commanding fashion, winning all three of their matches against the United States, Namibia, and Pakistan. Pakistan joined them in the Super 8s but had to wait until their final group match against Namibia, which they won comfortably on Wednesday, to confirm qualification. India play Netherlands in the last group match which is not of any consequence.

Major twist

Group B produced a major twist, with hosts Sri Lanka advancing after claiming victories over Australia, Ireland, and Oman in their opening three games. Zimbabwe, who stunned Australia earlier in the tournament, also moved through after their final league fixture against Ireland in Kandy was washed out. The shared points result knocked out the 2021 champions Australia. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will meet in their final group-stage encounter on Thursday, a match with no bearing on qualification.

In Group C, West Indies were dominant, securing three wins against Nepal, England, and Scotland, with a final group match against Italy still to come on Thursday. England also progressed from the group, finishing their campaign with three victories.

Group D saw South Africa top the standings with four wins from four matches, advancing alongside New Zealand, who claimed three victories to finish second.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the winner of each Super 8s group facing the runner-up from the other. The final is slated on March 8.

Group 1: India, Zimbabwe, South Africa and West Indies

Group 2: Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and England

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Related Topics:
cricketICC T20 WORLD CUP

