Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup as Zimbabwe seal Super8s spot

Last group stage match between Zimbabwe and Ireland washed out

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
A cricket fan carrying an umbrella walks past the covered pitch as rain delays the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 17, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign came to a disappointing end, as persistent rain washed out the clash between Zimbabwe and Ireland at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The abandonment proved decisive, confirming Zimbabwe as the seventh team to advance to the Super 8s while simultaneously ending the tournament dreams of both Australia and Ireland.

Weather forecasts had been ominous all week, and they proved grimly accurate on the day. Rain fell steadily throughout, never relenting long enough to give officials even the briefest window to stage a contest.

Covers remained on the ground for extended periods, and a sodden outfield ultimately made play impossible.

Bitter exit

For Australia, it was a bitter exit from a competition they had once dominated. Mitchell Marsh’s side had already suffered consecutive defeats — first to Zimbabwe and then to Sri Lanka — leaving them clinging to the faint hope that Zimbabwe would stumble in their remaining fixtures. That hope evaporated with the rain.

Zimbabwe advance to Group G1’s Super 8 round alongside India, South Africa and West Indies.

They will play their final group game against co-hosts Sri Lanka on February 19 — a match now stripped of qualification significance, with both sides already through.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Related Topics:
ICC T20 WORLD CUP

