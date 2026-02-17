Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup as Zimbabwe seal Super8s spot

Last group stage match between Zimbabwe and Ireland washed out
Dubai: Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign came to a disappointing end, as persistent rain washed out the clash between Zimbabwe and Ireland at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The abandonment proved decisive, confirming Zimbabwe as the seventh team to advance to the Super 8s while simultaneously ending the tournament dreams of both Australia and Ireland.
Weather forecasts had been ominous all week, and they proved grimly accurate on the day. Rain fell steadily throughout, never relenting long enough to give officials even the briefest window to stage a contest.
Covers remained on the ground for extended periods, and a sodden outfield ultimately made play impossible.
For Australia, it was a bitter exit from a competition they had once dominated. Mitchell Marsh’s side had already suffered consecutive defeats — first to Zimbabwe and then to Sri Lanka — leaving them clinging to the faint hope that Zimbabwe would stumble in their remaining fixtures. That hope evaporated with the rain.
Zimbabwe advance to Group G1’s Super 8 round alongside India, South Africa and West Indies.
They will play their final group game against co-hosts Sri Lanka on February 19 — a match now stripped of qualification significance, with both sides already through.