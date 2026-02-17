GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

After back-to-back losses, what does Australia need to qualify for Super 8s

Australia can still qualify but it's not in their hands

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh looks on after his team's loss against Sri Lanka at the end of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match in the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on February 16, 2026.
AFP-ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Australia are staring at a shock group stage exit from the 2026 T20 World Cup after suffering back to back defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

The two losses have left the former champions in a difficult position in Group B, and their path to the Super 8 stage is no longer in their own hands.

What Australia must do

Australia have one match left in the group stage. They face Oman on February 20 and must win. That victory would take them to four points. Anything less and their campaign ends immediately.

But even a win may not be enough.

Zimbabwe hold the key

Zimbabwe currently sit on four points with two matches remaining, against Ireland on February 17 and Sri Lanka on February 19.

If Zimbabwe win just one of those games, they will move to six points and Australia will have no chance of catching them.

For Australia to stay alive, Zimbabwe must lose both remaining matches.

Current Group B standings

  • Sri Lanka lead the group with six points and have already qualified for the Super 8 stage.

  • Zimbabwe are second with four points and two matches left.

  • Australia and Ireland both have two points with one game remaining.

  • Oman are on zero points and have already been eliminated.

Net run rate could decide everything

If Zimbabwe lose twice and Australia beat Oman, there could be a three way tie on four points between Australia, Zimbabwe and Ireland, provided Ireland defeat Zimbabwe.

In that case, net run rate will determine who progresses.

Australia currently have a net run rate of +0.414. Zimbabwe are well ahead on +1.984, while Ireland sit at +0.150.

Australia would need a big win over Oman to boost their net run rate significantly. At the same time, they would hope Zimbabwe suffer heavy defeats to bring their superior figure down. They must also ensure they stay ahead of Ireland in the calculations. In short, for a team with Australia’s history and reputation, finding themselves in this position is both surprising and uncharacteristic. Super 8s qualification is not in their hands now.

