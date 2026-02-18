UAE finish T20 World Cup campaign with loss to South Africa

UAE’s only win was against Canada while South Africa had a perfect record in Group D
Dubai: UAE finished their T20 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket loss to South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday.
Chasing 123 to win, the Proteas achieved target losing just four wickets in 13.2 overs.
South Africa captain Aiden Markram gave his team a good start scoring 28 runs. before Ryan Rickelton (30, 16b, 3x4, 2x6) and Dewald Brevis (36, 25b, 1x4, 3x6).
Batting first, the UAE got off to a promising start as openers Aryansh Sharma (13) and captain Muhammad Waseem (22) shared a 38-run opening partnership.
Alishan Sharafu played a vital knock of 45 from 38 balls, featuring five fours and a six as UAE posted 122 for six in 20 overs.
For South Africa, Corbin Bosch was the standout performer, finishing with figures of three wickets for just 12 runs in his four-over spell. Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets.
The UAE’s only win of the tournament was against Canada while South Africa had a perfect record in Group D with four wins from four matches.