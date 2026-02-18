GOLD/FOREX
UAE finish T20 World Cup campaign with loss to South Africa

UAE’s only win was against Canada while South Africa had a perfect record in Group D

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
South Africa's Corbin Bosch (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of UAE's Sohaib Khan during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 18, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: UAE finished their T20 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket loss to South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday.

Chasing 123 to win, the Proteas achieved target losing just four wickets in 13.2 overs.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram gave his team a good start scoring 28 runs. before Ryan Rickelton (30, 16b, 3x4, 2x6) and Dewald Brevis (36, 25b, 1x4, 3x6).

Batting first, the UAE got off to a promising start as openers Aryansh Sharma (13) and captain Muhammad Waseem (22) shared a 38-run opening partnership.

Alishan Sharafu played a vital knock of 45 from 38 balls, featuring five fours and a six as UAE posted 122 for six in 20 overs.

For South Africa, Corbin Bosch was the standout performer, finishing with figures of three wickets for just 12 runs in his four-over spell. Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets.

The UAE’s only win of the tournament was against Canada while South Africa had a perfect record in Group D with four wins from four matches.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Related Topics:
ICC T20 WORLD CUP

