UAE keen to begin T20 World Cup campaign on a high

Dubai: The UAE will be aiming to recreate a famous victory over New Zealand when the two sides meet in a Group D match of the T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The UAE last defeated New Zealand in 2003, in a historic encounter in Dubai.

Despite those setbacks, Waseem insisted the team is ready for the challenge. “Preparations have been going well. The boys have been training really hard with a different mindset,” he said. “We’ve learnt a lot, especially in batting and fielding. It’s a slightly bigger ground here, so converting doubles into singles, batting deeper, and finishing well in the last few overs will be important.”

