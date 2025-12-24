Handling pressure key for UAE success at T20 World Cup, coach Rajput says

Tournament to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8 next year
Dubai: With just a few months remaining until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput has emphasised that preparations are well under way, with a strong focus on mental resilience and handling pressure at cricket’s biggest stage. The tournament is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8 next year.
Rajput believes that mindset and temperament will be as important as skill, particularly given the passionate crowds expected in India. “The World Cup is a big stage, so we are focusing on how we can handle pressure. The mental aspect is very important, along with temperament, because in India there will be crowds as well. Players will have to absorb that pressure while playing in front of crowds,” he said. “We are working on these aspects so the players can handle pressure and perform better.”
The UAE face a challenging group that includes New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Canada. The 20-team tournament is divided into four groups of five, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 8 stage.
Viewing the World Cup as a landmark moment for UAE cricket, Rajput highlighted the enthusiasm within the squad. “This is a big event for us, and I am sure the players are eagerly waiting for it. We are currently in camp preparing for the tournament, and everyone is very excited,” he said.
The UAE booked their place at the global event in emphatic fashion, securing qualification with an eight-wicket victory over Japan in the Super Six stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in Oman. Led by captain Muhammad Waseem, the UAE joined Nepal and hosts Oman as the three teams to qualify, sealing top-three finishes before the competition concluded.
Rajput credited the team’s balanced composition for their success. “We have the right combination of senior players and youth. You need young legs as well as experienced players. The seniors hold the fort while the youngsters bring energy, so we have a good balance,” he explained.
Another key factor in the UAE’s development has been the exposure gained through the International League T20 (ILT20), an initiative of the Emirates Cricket Board. The tournament features some of the world’s biggest stars, providing invaluable experience to local players. “The experience our players get from the ILT20 has certainly helped them progress,” Rajput noted.
While some UAE players are currently involved in the ILT20, the rest of the squad remains in camp, fine-tuning strategies with a strong emphasis on fielding. Rajput also outlined the team’s venue-specific preparations. “We will play one game in Chennai, where the wicket is likely to be slower, so we are working on those conditions. We also have three games in Delhi, where winter conditions may bring some swing. We are preparing for all these aspects.”
Confident in his team’s ability to compete, Rajput believes the UAE can spring surprises at the World Cup. “We’ve beaten some of these teams before, but a World Cup is a different stage. Every team will be well prepared, and we need to win at least two games. Starting well will be crucial. Our opening match against New Zealand in Chennai will be a key fixture for us.”
Captain Muhammad Waseem echoed his coach’s confidence, expressing satisfaction with the team’s preparations. “The team is preparing well, and the boys have been playing matches consistently, which is a huge boost,” he said.
The 31-year-old skipper also highlighted the squad’s blend of youth and experience and the confidence gained from playing strong international sides in recent months. “We have a perfect mix, and the exposure against Test-playing nations really lifts the team’s confidence.”
Waseem further praised the ILT20 for its role in developing UAE players. “The boys enjoy playing in the tournament. It gives them the opportunity to interact with top players, and that exposure helps build confidence,” he added.
