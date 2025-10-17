Coach Lalchand Rajput elated after UAE secure T20 World Cup qualification

“ILT20 is a massive platform for our players. It gives them the chance to share the dressing room with international stars, learn from them, and gain invaluable experience,” he said. “That kind of exposure builds confidence, which they can carry into the World Cup,” he said on the exposure UAE players are getting at ILT20.

Rajput, who credited UAE’s recent success to the balanced composition of the squad, said, “Any team with a healthy mix of seniors and juniors is at an advantage,” he explained. “The younger players push the seniors, and having fresh legs in the side is a big plus. We had a great blend this time, and I believe that really helped the team gel well.”

Looking ahead to the tournament, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Rajput said preparation plans are already taking shape. “Our strategy will be clear once we know which group we’re in — whether we’ll be in the Indian or Sri Lankan half,” he noted. “We’re particularly focusing on strengthening our middle order and adding more all-rounders, which will be crucial.”

While thrilled with the qualification, Rajput admitted to a tinge of disappointment at not finishing top of the group. “It’s a great feeling. We came here to qualify, but we also wanted to finish number one given the quality of cricket we’ve played over the past few months,” he said. “The first two games were really close — we lost to Nepal by just one run, and the next game also went down to the final over. Nevertheless, I’m happy that we’ve secured our place in the World Cup.”

The UAE sealed their place in the prestigious tournament with a dominant eight-wicket win over Japan in the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier , held in Al Amerat, Oman, on Thursday. They became the third team to qualify for the 2026 event in India and Sri Lanka, joining Nepal and Oman, who had booked their spots earlier.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.