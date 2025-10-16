UAE secure T20 World Cup 2026 spot with convincing win over Japan

Nepal, Oman had already qualified to showpiece event to be held in India, Sri Lanka
Dubai: The UAE clinched a coveted spot at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after a commanding eight-wicket victory over Japan in the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, held in Al Amerat, Oman, on Thursday.
With this triumph, the UAE became the third team to qualify for next year’s tournament in India and Sri Lanka, joining Nepal and Oman, who had secured their places a day earlier.
Nepal currently tops the Super Six table with four wins, followed by Oman with three.
Needing a win to confirm their World Cup berth, the UAE delivered a clinical performance. After electing to field, UAE’s bowlers dominated from the outset, limiting Japan to just 116 for nine in their 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Wataru Miyauchi provided some resistance with a quickfire 45 off 32 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes, to give Japan a semblance of respectability.
Haider Ali starred with the ball, taking 3 wickets in his four-over spell, while Muhammad Arfan chipped in with two key dismissals.
In response, UAE openers Alishan Sharafu and captain Muhammad Waseem made light work of the modest target. The duo put on a blistering 70-run stand in just seven overs, setting the tone for a swift chase. Waseem smashed 42 off 26 balls, laced with eight boundaries, while Sharafu narrowly missed a half-century, scoring 46 off 27 balls with four fours and three sixes.
Rahul Chopra finished the job in style, hitting two sixes in his unbeaten 14 off six balls to seal the win and UAE’s place in the T20 World Cup.
