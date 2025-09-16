It’s just one good performance, UAE coach says ahead of crucial tie against Pakistan in Asia Cup

A win in do-or-die match could given the hosts an opportunity to enter Super Fours
Dubai: The mood in the UAE dressing room took a dramatic turn on Monday after a much-needed win over Oman in the ongoing Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi.
Coming off a heavy defeat to India in their opening match, UAE’s convincing 42-run victory has reignited their campaign and kept their hopes alive for a spot in the Super Four stage.
The win couldn’t have come at a more crucial time. With one group-stage match remaining — a high-stakes clash against Pakistan on Wednesday in Dubai — the hosts needed a morale boost, and they got just that.
Head coach Lalchand Rajput expressed his satisfaction with the team’s turnaround. “A win always brings confidence,” Rajput said. “It was important to leave the India game behind, and the boys did exactly that. This victory gives us momentum heading into our do-or-die clash against Pakistan.”
The UAE had previously faced Pakistan in the Tri-Nation Series, giving them some insights into their opponents. Rajput emphasised that familiarity could play a key role.
“We know where we stand. We’ve faced them before. Now, it’s just one good performance — and I believe this team is capable of doing just that. If we make it to the Super Four, it will be a huge achievement for us.”
Openers Alishan Shafaru and skipper Muhammad Waseem laid a strong foundation with a fluent 88-run stand, setting the stage for UAE’s imposing total of 172 for 5. Their aggressive approach in the powerplay helped shift the pressure back onto Oman early in the game.
“Alishan knows these conditions well. He plays here regularly and that helped us get a good start,” said Rajput. “It gave us the cushion we needed.”
Defending 172, UAE bowlers kept things tight from the outset. Junaid Siddique led the charge, picking up four wickets as Oman were bowled out for 130. His pace and discipline rattled the Omani middle order, ensuring the hosts didn’t lose control of the match at any stage.
Rajput revealed that the team had taken conscious steps to mentally recover after the opening defeat. “I told the boys — forget the India match. It was just a bad day at the office. We had three intense net sessions, regrouped, and approached this game with a fresh mindset. And that made all the difference.”
The UAE coach also credited the influence of franchise cricket — particularly the ILT20 — for helping players mature and perform under pressure.
“ILT20 has had a huge impact. Our players get to share dressing rooms with top international stars. That exposure is invaluable. If you look at India and the IPL, the development is clear — they could field two or three international-quality teams. These leagues elevate the overall standard, and I believe UAE cricket will benefit significantly from this in the years ahead.”
With one foot still in the tournament, UAE now shift focus to Wednesday’s encounter against Pakistan. A win would not only mark a remarkable comeback but also earn them a place in the Super Four — a milestone moment for UAE cricket.
