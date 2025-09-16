It’s just one good performance, UAE coach says ahead of crucial tie against Pakistan in Asia Cup

“We know where we stand. We’ve faced them before. Now, it’s just one good performance — and I believe this team is capable of doing just that. If we make it to the Super Four, it will be a huge achievement for us.”

“ILT20 has had a huge impact. Our players get to share dressing rooms with top international stars. That exposure is invaluable. If you look at India and the IPL, the development is clear — they could field two or three international-quality teams. These leagues elevate the overall standard, and I believe UAE cricket will benefit significantly from this in the years ahead.”

Rajput revealed that the team had taken conscious steps to mentally recover after the opening defeat. “I told the boys — forget the India match. It was just a bad day at the office. We had three intense net sessions, regrouped, and approached this game with a fresh mindset. And that made all the difference.”

