UAE defeat Oman comfortably in Abu Dhabi

Openers Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu score impressive half centuries in 42-run win

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE's players celebrate after the dismissal of Oman's Aryan Bisht during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 15, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Hosts UAE comfortably defeated Oman by 42 runs in their second group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The hosts scored an impressive 172 for 5 with the openers putting on a fine batting performance.

While skipper Muhammad Waseem scored a 54-ball 69 consisting of six boundaries and three sixes, Alishan Sharafu fired a 38-ball 51 including seven hits to the boundaries and one over it.

UAE later restricted an inexperienced Oman side to 130 in 18.4 overs. Oman faltered despite rescuing efforts from Aryan Bisht and Vinayak Shukla.

Junaid Siddique was the pick of the bowlers for the UAE claiming four wickets while Haider Ali and Muhammad Jawadullah picked up two each.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
