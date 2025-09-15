GOLD/FOREX
ASIA CUP
UAE captain Muhammad Waseem creates history with T20I milestone

The UAE batter reaches the 3,000-run mark in just 82 innings

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
UAE's captain Muhammad Waseem in action during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 15, 2025.
Dubai: UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem etched his name in the history books by becoming the first player from his country — and the third-fastest overall — to reach 3,000 runs in T20 Internationals. He is just the 11th player globally to achieve this milestone.

Waseem reached the landmark during the Asia Cup clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Bouncing back from a disappointing team performance against India, he anchored the innings with a composed 69 off 54 balls, striking six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 127.77.

Among T20I run leaders, Waseem now finds himself in elite company. The top three are India’s Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs in 159 matches, averaging 32.05 with a strike rate of 140.89), Pakistan’s Babar Azam (4,223 runs in 128 matches at 39.83 average, 129.22 strike rate), and Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69).

In 84 T20I matches, Waseem has now accumulated 3,010 runs at an impressive average of 38.10 and an explosive strike rate of 154.12. His tally includes three centuries and 24 fifties, with a highest score of 112. He is currently the 11th-highest run-scorer in T20I history.

Waseem reached the 3,000-run mark in just 82 innings — making him the third-fastest to the milestone, behind Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (79 innings) and joint-second holders Babar Azam and Virat Kohli (81 innings each).

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
