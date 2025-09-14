The last time these two rivals met in a T20 International was during the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India emerged victorious. However, much has changed since then. The build-up to this match was marred by political tension following the Pahalgam attack, leading to uncertainty around the fixture.

“We are here to enjoy the match, not talk politics,” said Abhishek Dwivedi, an Indian expat in Dubai, who attended the game with his friends Malik and Jalal Zafar, from Pakistan. “Cricket has nothing to do with politics. May the best team win.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.