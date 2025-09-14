GOLD/FOREX
Two nations, one heart: India, Pakistan fans root for thrilling contest in Asia Cup

Fans want to keep politics behind and focus on the game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Atul Baru with Arslan Choudhary and Gayatri Chondakar.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai witnessed a sea of blue and green as fans of India and Pakistan turned out in full force at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for a high-stakes Asia Cup showdown.

Both teams entered the marquee clash with confidence after convincing victories in their respective opening matches. India cruised past hosts UAE with a dominant nine-wicket win, while Pakistan outclassed Hong Kong China by 93 runs.

The last time these two rivals met in a T20 International was during the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India emerged victorious. However, much has changed since then. The build-up to this match was marred by political tension following the Pahalgam attack, leading to uncertainty around the fixture.

Despite the off-field tensions, fans from both nations sent a unified message: keep politics out of cricket.

“We are here to enjoy the match, not talk politics,” said Abhishek Dwivedi, an Indian expat in Dubai, who attended the game with his friends Malik and Jalal Zafar, from Pakistan. “Cricket has nothing to do with politics. May the best team win.”

For many fans, the match was more than just a sporting event — it was a dream come true.

“This is our first time watching an India-Pakistan match live, and we’re really excited,” said Sagar Modi, a Gujarat native living in Dubai. “It’s Surya’s birthday, so we’re hoping he makes it a memorable one with some fireworks.” Sagar was accompanied by his wife Urvi and son Miraansh.

Other fans echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the excitement and unpredictability that define this legendary rivalry.

“We’ve been to other matches before, but this one’s different — it’s all about nerves,” said Atul Baru from Mumbai.

His friend Arslan Choudhary from Islamabad agreed: “There are no favourites today. The team that performs better under pressure will win.”

Gayatri Chondakar added, “I just hope it’s a close, competitive game. No one wants a one-sided contest in a match like this.”

However, not everyone saw it as evenly matched. Rajan Mishra, another Mumbai-based fan, believed India held the edge.

“India are clear favourites based on current form,” he said. “But we can’t underestimate Pakistan. Both teams have talented young players hungry to make a mark. This is the perfect stage for them.”

As the stadium buzzed with anticipation, one thing was clear: no matter the result, fans on both sides were united in their love for the game.

Jai Rai
Assistant Editor
