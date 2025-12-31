GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Congolese football fan stands still for 90 minutes like a statue

Throughout the match, he neither celebrated nor reacted to the unfolding events

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: At the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, a Congolese supporter has captured widespread attention for his striking behaviour in the stands. During Congo’s group-stage match against Senegal, the fan stood completely motionless for the entire 90 minutes, resembling a living statue.

Throughout the match, he neither celebrated nor reacted to the unfolding events. His posture remained rigid, his expression unchanged, and his eyes fixed on the pitch. What initially appeared unusual gradually became a powerful and symbolic display of devotion, resilience, and identity.

A video of the moment quickly went viral on social media, prompting intense discussion and curiosity about the meaning behind his silent stance. According to several sports media reports, the act was more than simple fandom — it was a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, the first Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo after independence.

Lumumba, a central figure in Congo’s fight against Belgian colonial rule, became prime minister in June 1960 before his assassination in January 1961. He remains a lasting symbol of national struggle, sovereignty, and resistance.

The fan, who is known by the nickname “Lumumba,” used his silence and stillness as a form of remembrance. By standing unmoving for the full match, he transformed the stadium stands into a living memorial, honouring both his team and the enduring legacy of a historic national leader.

Jai Rai
Jai Rai
