This Anushka Sharma is a die-hard Virat Kohli fan too

Madhya Pradesh cricketer is currently turning heads for Gujarat Giants in the WPL
Dubai: It’s no secret that Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is one of Virat Kohli’s biggest admirers. But she isn’t the only Anushka Sharma who looks up to the Indian cricket icon.
Madhya Pradesh cricketer Anushka Sharma, who is currently turning heads for Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), is also a massive Kohli fan. One of the most promising uncapped players in the tournament, the 22-year-old is the leading run-scorer among uncapped players, having amassed 161 runs in six matches.
Sharma credits Kohli for playing a pivotal role in her journey as a cricketer. His unforgettable 51-ball 82 against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup on a tricky Chandigarh pitch proved to be a turning point for her.
“Virat Kohli’s 82-run knock against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup had a huge impact on my career,” Anushka told The Quint. “I had seen him play before, but never really paid close attention. That day, I saw how one man single-handedly took the game away from the Aussies. He alone won India that match. Since then, I’ve been a huge Virat Kohli fan.”
Speaking about the qualities she hopes to imbibe from Kohli, Sharma added, “His hunger, passion, determination to score runs, and grit are unparalleled. I truly believe Virat Kohli is the best cricketer across all three formats. That knock left such a lasting impression on me that I was determined to become a resolute cricketer like him.”
Reflecting on her early days, Sharma said she picked up the sport at just four years old. “There are no professional cricketers in my family, but everyone loves the game. My father played when he was younger, and my brother took it up as well. He taught me over-arm bowling when I was four so I could bowl to him.”
Like many female cricketers in India, Anushka grew up playing alongside boys — and often outshining them. “I’ve always played with boys. At home, it was with my brother, and as I grew older, I started playing tennis-ball cricket with his friends in parks and on the streets of our colony. That’s how my journey began.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox