This Anushka Sharma is a die-hard Virat Kohli fan too

Like many female cricketers in India, Anushka grew up playing alongside boys — and often outshining them. “I’ve always played with boys. At home, it was with my brother, and as I grew older, I started playing tennis-ball cricket with his friends in parks and on the streets of our colony. That’s how my journey began.”

Reflecting on her early days, Sharma said she picked up the sport at just four years old. “There are no professional cricketers in my family, but everyone loves the game. My father played when he was younger, and my brother took it up as well. He taught me over-arm bowling when I was four so I could bowl to him.”

Speaking about the qualities she hopes to imbibe from Kohli, Sharma added, “His hunger, passion, determination to score runs, and grit are unparalleled. I truly believe Virat Kohli is the best cricketer across all three formats. That knock left such a lasting impression on me that I was determined to become a resolute cricketer like him.”

“Virat Kohli’s 82-run knock against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup had a huge impact on my career,” Anushka told The Quint. “I had seen him play before, but never really paid close attention. That day, I saw how one man single-handedly took the game away from the Aussies. He alone won India that match. Since then, I’ve been a huge Virat Kohli fan.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.