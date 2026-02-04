Dhoni backs Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup

Former Indian captain says age is never a factor but fitness is
Dubai: Whenever India plays a One-Day International series, two names inevitably dominate the conversation: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Despite being in excellent form in recent times, speculation around their ODI future has never really died down. Having already retired from the other two formats, both batters are now fully focused on ODIs. With the next World Cup just over a year away, the big question remains — will they be part of the squad?
Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni weighed in on the debate at a recent event, sharing his perspective on the future of the two stalwarts. Dhoni himself played international cricket until the age of 39, with his final appearance coming in India’s 2019 World Cup semi-final.
“Why not?” Dhoni said when asked if Kohli and Rohit could play the next World Cup. “Age is not a criterion for me — performance and fitness is. Nobody should be told anything based on age alone. The only thing that should be clear is that everyone is treated the same way. When I made my debut at 24, nobody came and told me anything. Whether I play for India for one year or ten, nobody needs to remind me of my age. Is age a factor? No. Fitness? Yes.”
Dhoni stressed that fitness applies to all players, regardless of age. “Even if you’re 22 and not fit, that’s a problem. Whether it’s Rohit, Virat, or anyone else, just because someone is in their 30s doesn’t mean they can’t play the next World Cup. That decision isn’t for us — it’s for them. If they keep performing and have the hunger to do well, then why not?”
He also highlighted the importance of experience in international cricket. “How do you get experienced players? You can’t have a 20-year-old with experience — unless it’s someone like Sachin Tendulkar. Experience comes only with time, especially in international cricket, which is very different. If you want experience, you need players who are 30, 32, or 33. Calling 20—25 games experience is wrong. If players perform, they’ll be there. If they don’t, they won’t,” Dhoni concluded.
