What’s next for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? BCCI to decide soon

The meeting aims to ensure the two senior batters are fully aware of what is expected of them in the coming years. “Players of Rohit and Kohli’s stature shouldn’t be left guessing,” a board official said, stressing the importance of open communication.

According to The Times of India, senior BCCI officials, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are expected to gather in Ahmedabad following the final ODI in Visakhapatnam. So far, Rohit and Kohli have not held a detailed conversation with the management about long-term ODI plans, and the board is keen to offer clarity.

Dubai: The Indian cricket board is preparing for an important discussion that could shape the future of Indian cricket. After the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa, the BCCI plans to meet with selectors and team management to map out a clear path for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli , especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup in sight.

Although both scored runs in the third ODI in Australia, insiders pointed out that the match had already been set up by the bowlers. “They looked rusty in the first two games. That can’t become a pattern,” a source said.

One of the key issues expected to be discussed is the duo’s return to peak form after long breaks from the ODI format. Because they currently play only one format regularly, there are concerns about how quickly they can find rhythm each time they rejoin the squad.

The selectors and management are also believed to be exploring backup options in case either player is unavailable for the 2027 World Cup. Meanwhile, the BCCI has reportedly asked Rohit to focus solely on fitness and performance and avoid reacting to ongoing speculation about his future.

Another topic to be addressed is the limited game time both players get outside international cricket. The board would have preferred to see them play county cricket in England earlier this year. They are likely to be encouraged to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy next month to build match sharpness.

The team wants Rohit to maintain the bold batting approach he displayed up until the ICC Champions Trophy. During the recent Australia series, he appeared more cautious, taking longer than usual to settle. Management expects him to continue leading from the front with his trademark fearless intent, easing pressure on the younger batters.

As the meeting approaches, the focus will be on clarity, preparation, and ensuring India’s most experienced cricketers remain central to the ODI setup — while also planning wisely for the future.

India have a home limited-overs series against New Zealand in January, followed by a three-match ODI series in England in July — another crucial step toward building a strong team for 2027.

