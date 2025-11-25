GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Virat Kohli arrives in India for South Africa ODI series

India superstar spotted at Mumbai airport, where fans gathered take pictures with him

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: India’s superstar cricketer Virat Kohli returned home on Tuesday ahead of the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa, beginning on November 30. The former India captain was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where fans gathered excitedly to take pictures with him.

The ODI series opener between the India and South Africa will begin on November 30 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

After that, the action will move towards the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Ranchi, where the second ODI match will be played on Wednesday, December 3.

The series will then conclude with the third and last match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6.

Having retired from both Test cricket and T20Is, Kohli has shifted his focus entirely to the ODI format, with his sights set on competing in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

He last played in the three-match ODI series against Australia, which India lost 1—2. In his final appearance at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he produced a fluent, unbeaten 74 that anchored India’s chase of 237 and prevented a series sweep.

The cricketing world was taken aback in May when Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. The decision, unexpected given his age and enduring prowess, left many former players and fans expressing that Indian Test cricket would miss his trademark “energy and belief.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
