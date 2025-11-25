Watch: Virat Kohli arrives in India for South Africa ODI series

India superstar spotted at Mumbai airport, where fans gathered take pictures with him
Dubai: India’s superstar cricketer Virat Kohli returned home on Tuesday ahead of the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa, beginning on November 30. The former India captain was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where fans gathered excitedly to take pictures with him.
The ODI series opener between the India and South Africa will begin on November 30 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
After that, the action will move towards the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Ranchi, where the second ODI match will be played on Wednesday, December 3.
The series will then conclude with the third and last match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6.
Having retired from both Test cricket and T20Is, Kohli has shifted his focus entirely to the ODI format, with his sights set on competing in the 2027 ODI World Cup.
He last played in the three-match ODI series against Australia, which India lost 1—2. In his final appearance at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he produced a fluent, unbeaten 74 that anchored India’s chase of 237 and prevented a series sweep.
The cricketing world was taken aback in May when Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. The decision, unexpected given his age and enduring prowess, left many former players and fans expressing that Indian Test cricket would miss his trademark “energy and belief.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox