Sport /
Cricket

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma unlikely to play against South Africa A

BCCI is set to announce the India A squad within the next couple of days

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Virat Kohli (R) and Rohit Sharma.
Dubai: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are unlikely to play in the upcoming three-match white-ball series against the visiting South Africa A side. The India A team will play the one-day games in Rajkot on November 13, 16, and 19 — all day/night fixtures.

But according to Cricbuzz, the two senior players, who now represent India only in ODIs, are not expected to be part of the squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the India A squad within the next couple of days. However, it is understood that the selectors have specific plans for these matches and are unlikely to include Rohit and Kohli.

Rohit and Kohli featured in India’s 2-1 ODI series loss to Australia, where both delivered impressive performances. Kohli began the series with two consecutive ducks but bounced back in style, crafting a composed 74 not out in the third ODI at Sydney to show glimpses of his vintage form. Rohit, on the other hand, continued his strong run in ODIs with scores of 73 and an unbeaten 121, reaffirming both his form and fitness.

Currently, the India A team is engaged in a two-match red-ball series against South Africa A at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Led by Rishabh Pant, India A won the first four-day game, which ended on November 2, while the second match begins on Thursday (November 6).

Selectors are expected to meet shortly to finalize both the India Test squad and the India A team. The Test side is likely to remain largely unchanged from the one that faced the West Indies, except for the expected return of Rishabh Pant in place of N. Jagadeesan.

The two-Test series against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa, the reigning World Test Championship winners, will be played in Kolkata (November 14–18) and Guwahati (November 22–26). Following the Tests, the tour will continue with eight white-ball matches, including three ODIs, in which Rohit and Virat are certain to feature.

Jai Rai
Jai Rai
