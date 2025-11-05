Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma unlikely to play against South Africa A

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the India A squad within the next couple of days. However, it is understood that the selectors have specific plans for these matches and are unlikely to include Rohit and Kohli.

Selectors are expected to meet shortly to finalize both the India Test squad and the India A team. The Test side is likely to remain largely unchanged from the one that faced the West Indies, except for the expected return of Rishabh Pant in place of N. Jagadeesan.

Rohit and Kohli featured in India’s 2-1 ODI series loss to Australia, where both delivered impressive performances. Kohli began the series with two consecutive ducks but bounced back in style, crafting a composed 74 not out in the third ODI at Sydney to show glimpses of his vintage form. Rohit, on the other hand, continued his strong run in ODIs with scores of 73 and an unbeaten 121, reaffirming both his form and fitness.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.