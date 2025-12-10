GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Shahid Afridi backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for 2027 World Cup, slams Gautam Gambhir

Pakistan great credits Rohit’s class while taking a dig at India’s head coach

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has strongly backed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying the two senior batters remain vital to India’s ODI plans. He dismissed talk of phasing them out and insisted that the pair should continue at least until the 2027 World Cup.

Afridi praised both players for their form in recent ODI series and said their performances show they have plenty left to offer.

“It’s a fact that Virat and Rohit are the backbone of the Indian batting line-up,” he said in an interview with Telecom Asia Sport. “The way they have played in the recent ODI series makes it clear they can continue until the 2027 World Cup.”

He urged India to manage their workload wisely, especially in busy seasons. Afridi suggested that the team could rest the duo against weaker opposition and use those matches to test new talent.

“You need to preserve both these stars. When India play against weaker teams, they can give chances to new players and rest Virat and Rohit,” he said.

'Records are meant to be broken'

Afridi also welcomed Rohit Sharma’s latest milestone. Former India captain recently broke Afridi’s long-standing tally for most sixes in ODIs, overtaking his 351 sixes during the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur. Rohit now has 355 sixes in 279 matches.

“Records are meant to be broken,” Afridi said. “I’m happy that a player I’ve always liked has broken this record. My fastest century record also stood for nearly 18 years before it was broken. That’s cricket — one player sets a record, and another comes and breaks it.”

Afridi recalled playing with Rohit during his brief IPL stint in 2008 with the Deccan Chargers.

“I watched him closely in practice sessions, and his class impressed me. I knew he would play for India one day, and he has proved himself as a classy batter,” he said.

Slams Gambhir

Afridi also took a swipe at India head coach Gautam Gambhir, with whom he shared several fiery on-field moments.

“The way Gautam started his stint, it seemed he believed only he was right,” Afridi said. “But with time, he realised that you’re not always right.”

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketPakistanVirat Kohliindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma bump their fists during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on November 30, 2025.

Why 2027 World Cup is perfect send-off for Virat-Rohit

3m read
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century during the first ODI match against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on November 30, 2025.

Rohit Sharma breaks Shahid Afridi’s ODI sixes record

2m read
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

What’s next for Rohit and Kohli? BCCI to decide soon

2m read
Virat Kohli (R) and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli, Rohit unlikely to play against South Africa A

2m read