Pakistan great credits Rohit’s class while taking a dig at India’s head coach
Afridi praised both players for their form in recent ODI series and said their performances show they have plenty left to offer.
“It’s a fact that Virat and Rohit are the backbone of the Indian batting line-up,” he said in an interview with Telecom Asia Sport. “The way they have played in the recent ODI series makes it clear they can continue until the 2027 World Cup.”
He urged India to manage their workload wisely, especially in busy seasons. Afridi suggested that the team could rest the duo against weaker opposition and use those matches to test new talent.
“You need to preserve both these stars. When India play against weaker teams, they can give chances to new players and rest Virat and Rohit,” he said.
Afridi also welcomed Rohit Sharma’s latest milestone. Former India captain recently broke Afridi’s long-standing tally for most sixes in ODIs, overtaking his 351 sixes during the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur. Rohit now has 355 sixes in 279 matches.
“Records are meant to be broken,” Afridi said. “I’m happy that a player I’ve always liked has broken this record. My fastest century record also stood for nearly 18 years before it was broken. That’s cricket — one player sets a record, and another comes and breaks it.”
Afridi recalled playing with Rohit during his brief IPL stint in 2008 with the Deccan Chargers.
“I watched him closely in practice sessions, and his class impressed me. I knew he would play for India one day, and he has proved himself as a classy batter,” he said.
Afridi also took a swipe at India head coach Gautam Gambhir, with whom he shared several fiery on-field moments.
“The way Gautam started his stint, it seemed he believed only he was right,” Afridi said. “But with time, he realised that you’re not always right.”
