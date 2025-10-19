Virat Kohli talks about life after Test cricket retirement

Kohli had already stepped away from T20 internationals after lifting the World Cup last year. His retirement from Tests followed after the 2025 IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru , after which he traveled to the UK before rejoining the Indian squad for the Australia tour.

"But the Australian setup as well, how they played their cricket and how they were in your face all the time and trying to be intimidating and take the game on straight away - that was something that really inspired me to come here and try to do the same."

"And that's the motivation that was set out for me early on, watching all the greats of our game from either side, not just the Indian cricket team, guys like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, even Virender Sehwag when he came in later, guys like that that I really looked up to," he added.

"Growing up watching cricket as a kid, when we used to wake up early in the morning and watch Test cricket in Australia, you'd see the ball flying off the pitch, the opposition in your face, and I used to feel like: wow, if I'd be able to step up in these conditions and against this opposition, that will be something that I could be really proud of as a cricketer," Kohli said.

"You can just feel the freshness when you know you can play the game, and mentally you know what to do out there. It's just the physical preparation that really needs to be taken care of. At this stage, I realised that if my body is fit, if my reflexes are there, then the game awareness is already there."

"The amount of cricket I've played over the last 15-20 years, I've actually not rested at all, if that makes sense. I've probably played the most number of games in the last 15 years in international cricket, combining the IPL as well. So for me, it was a very refreshing time off. I'm feeling as fit, if not fitter, than I've ever been before," he added

Speaking to Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist on Fox Cricket Australia ahead of the toss in the first ODI against Australia, Kohli reflected on his break, "It’s been a long time off for me since I retired from Test cricket. I’ve just been catching up on life. I haven’t been able to do that in so many years. Spending quality time with the kids and family at home has been really special."

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.