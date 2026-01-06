‘He chose the easiest format’: Manjrekar takes a dig at Virat Kohli’s Test retirement

Manjrekar’s remarks came amid renewed discussion around excellence in Test cricket after Joe Root scored his 41st Test century on Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test. The hundred took Root to joint third on the all-time list of Test centuries alongside Ricky Ponting, with only Sachin Tendulkar (51) and Jacques Kallis (45) ahead of him. A day later, Steve Smith responded with a century of his own — his 37th in Tests and 13th in the Ashes, second only to Don Bradman.

Dubai: Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has taken a sharp dig at Virat Kohli following his retirement from Test cricket , expressing disappointment that the former India captain chose to step away only from the longest format rather than from all forms of the game.

“As Joe Root attains new heights in Test cricket, my mind goes to Virat Kohli,” Manjrekar said on social media. “He’s walked away from Tests, and it’s unfortunate that in the five years he struggled before retiring, he didn’t quite put his heart and soul into figuring out why he was averaging 31 in that period.”

Kohli, one of the most prolific batters of the modern era, retired from Test cricket in May 2025, ending a 14-year red-ball career in which he scored over 9,000 runs and 30 centuries. His retirement has come at a time of transition for Indian cricket, with several senior players stepping away from certain formats and increased focus on emerging talent.

