Sport /
Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli spotted with son Akaay on London street

Indian cricketer moved to London with his family following Akaay’s birth in 2024

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
India's Virat Kohli gestures as he warms up before the start of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 11, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: In one of the latest videos circulating online since Virat Kohli relocated to London with his family, the Indian cricket star was seen enjoying a quiet stroll with his son, Akaay, on a city street.

Dressed casually and making the most of some quality family time, Kohli was photographed gently holding Akaay’s hand as they walked. The father-son pair briefly paused to greet a couple of passersby before continuing on their way. Akaay stayed close, clutching his father’s finger, while Kohli acknowledged onlookers with a warm smile before heading toward their destination.

The heartwarming moment, captured by a fan, quickly went viral on social media.

Kohli moved to London with his family following Akaay’s birth in 2024. The decision reportedly came as part of his desire to step away from the constant spotlight in India and provide his children with a more private upbringing, away from relentless media attention.

Jai Rai
Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
cricketVirat Kohli

