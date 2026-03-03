Watch: Virat Kohli spotted with son Akaay on London street

Indian cricketer moved to London with his family following Akaay’s birth in 2024
Dubai: In one of the latest videos circulating online since Virat Kohli relocated to London with his family, the Indian cricket star was seen enjoying a quiet stroll with his son, Akaay, on a city street.
Dressed casually and making the most of some quality family time, Kohli was photographed gently holding Akaay’s hand as they walked. The father-son pair briefly paused to greet a couple of passersby before continuing on their way. Akaay stayed close, clutching his father’s finger, while Kohli acknowledged onlookers with a warm smile before heading toward their destination.
The heartwarming moment, captured by a fan, quickly went viral on social media.
Kohli moved to London with his family following Akaay’s birth in 2024. The decision reportedly came as part of his desire to step away from the constant spotlight in India and provide his children with a more private upbringing, away from relentless media attention.
