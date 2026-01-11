My journey is nothing short of a dream come true, Virat Kohli says

“I’m aware it happens at different times and venues, but honestly, I don’t feel good about it. I’ve seen the same thing happen with MS as well. It’s not a great feeling for the player walking back. I understand the crowd’s excitement, but I try to focus on my role and stay grateful,” he said.

Reflecting on the milestone, Kohli described his journey as nothing short of a dream. “If I look back at my whole journey, it feels unreal. I always believed in my abilities, but I knew I had to work extremely hard. God has blessed me with far more than I could ever ask for. I look back with grace and gratitude, and I feel incredibly proud,” he said.

He further elaborated on his approach at No. 3. “If the situation is tricky, I back myself to counterattack. There’s no point being passive, but you also don’t play outrageous shots. When I walked in after Rohit got out, I felt if I pushed hard in the first 20 balls, we could put the opposition under pressure — and that made the difference.”

Against New Zealand, Kohli began aggressively before adjusting to the pitch and chase, reaching his fifty in 44 balls at a strike rate of 113. “In a chase, with a total on the board, you have to play the situation. Experience kicks in. My only focus was putting the team in a position to win comfortably,” he explained.

Kohli’s much-hyped return to ODIs during the Australia tour initially faltered with two consecutive ducks. Since then, however, he has been unstoppable. In his last seven innings, he has scored 677 runs at a staggering average of 135.40, registering three centuries and a fifty-plus score in every outing.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.