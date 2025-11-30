King Kohli is back! Scores stunning century in Ranchi

Earlier, Kohli had shown his intent from the moment he walked in during the fourth over. His first ball — a streaky edge for four off Nandre Burger — set things in motion. Reading the pitch quickly and sensing little assistance for the bowlers, he shifted gears smoothly. He took on Burger in the powerplay, launching a six and another boundary as India raced to 80 for 1 inside the first 10 overs.

Kohli’s journey to the century was marked by trademark composure. With the crowd hanging on every ball, he shunned risky strokes, inching closer through smart rotation of strike. At one point, he even tried to retain strike off the final delivery of an over, but KL Rahul turned down the single, heightening the tension. The moment finally arrived with Kohli’s usual calmness, followed by a thunderous roar that swept across the JSCA Stadium.

Kohli reached the landmark in 102 deliveries, peppering the innings with seven fours and five towering sixes, further enhancing his remarkable record at the venue. It was his third ODI hundred in Ranchi, reaffirming the ground as one of his most prolific hunting grounds.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.