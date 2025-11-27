Watch: Virat Kohli and other India team members visit MS Dhoni’s house

Dubai: With India gearing up for their first One-Day International against South Africa on Sunday at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, several Indian players — including Virat Kohli — took time out on Thursday to visit MS Dhoni at his residence. Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad were among those accompanying him.

Kohli’s presence was particularly noteworthy given his long-standing partnership and mutual admiration with Dhoni across formats. Pant, who has often credited Dhoni as a mentor, was also seen arriving with teammates. Gaikwad — a crucial part of Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings unit in the IPL — joined the group, adding to the sense of warmth and familiarity.

With the first ODI set to be played at Dhoni’s home ground, the visit carried emotional significance as well as symbolic value. As India prepares for what promises to be an intense clash against South Africa, the team’s time with Dhoni provided a heartwarming moment that reflects the unity, legacy, and lasting influence of one of India’s most iconic captains.

