GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Watch: Virat Kohli and other India team members visit MS Dhoni’s house

India take on South Africa in first One-Day International on Sunday in Ranchi

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India’s Virat Kohli hits a boundary during the third one-day international cricket match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney on October 25, 2025.
India’s Virat Kohli hits a boundary during the third one-day international cricket match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney on October 25, 2025.
AFP-DAVID GRAY

Dubai: With India gearing up for their first One-Day International against South Africa on Sunday at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, several Indian players — including Virat Kohli — took time out on Thursday to visit MS Dhoni at his residence. Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad were among those accompanying him.

The squad, which reached Ranchi earlier this week, paused their training to meet Dhoni.

Kohli’s presence was particularly noteworthy given his long-standing partnership and mutual admiration with Dhoni across formats. Pant, who has often credited Dhoni as a mentor, was also seen arriving with teammates. Gaikwad — a crucial part of Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings unit in the IPL — joined the group, adding to the sense of warmth and familiarity.

The gathering of multiple Indian stars at Dhoni’s home brought a nostalgic charm to the buildup to the ODI series. Fans crowded outside the residence and filled social media with photos and excitement, celebrating the reunion of some of Indian cricket’s most beloved figures.

With the first ODI set to be played at Dhoni’s home ground, the visit carried emotional significance as well as symbolic value. As India prepares for what promises to be an intense clash against South Africa, the team’s time with Dhoni provided a heartwarming moment that reflects the unity, legacy, and lasting influence of one of India’s most iconic captains.

Meanwhile, star batter KL Rahul has been named captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30, 2025 — India’s final 50-over assignment of the year. With regular ODI skipper Shubman Gill ruled out due to a neck injury and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also unavailable, Rahul steps in as stand-in leader.

The squad features a balanced blend of experience and youth, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and wicketkeepers Rahul and Pant. The bowling lineup is strengthened by Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, among others.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
IPL-BangaloreIPL-ChennaicricketMS Dhoni

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Virat Kohli

Watch: Virat Kohli arrives for South Africa ODI series

1m read
Virat Kohli (R) and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli, Rohit unlikely to play against South Africa A

2m read
India's Rohit Sharma (L) celebrates with his teammate Virat Kohli after scoring a century during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025.

Sharma, Kohli deny Australia a whitewash in ODI series

3m read
India's Virat Kohli (L) with Rohit Sharma.

India’s batting coach confident of Rohit, Kohli’s form

2m read