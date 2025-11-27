Watch: Virat Kohli and other India team members visit MS Dhoni’s house

India take on South Africa in first One-Day International on Sunday in Ranchi
Dubai: With India gearing up for their first One-Day International against South Africa on Sunday at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, several Indian players — including Virat Kohli — took time out on Thursday to visit MS Dhoni at his residence. Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad were among those accompanying him.
The squad, which reached Ranchi earlier this week, paused their training to meet Dhoni.
Kohli’s presence was particularly noteworthy given his long-standing partnership and mutual admiration with Dhoni across formats. Pant, who has often credited Dhoni as a mentor, was also seen arriving with teammates. Gaikwad — a crucial part of Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings unit in the IPL — joined the group, adding to the sense of warmth and familiarity.
The gathering of multiple Indian stars at Dhoni’s home brought a nostalgic charm to the buildup to the ODI series. Fans crowded outside the residence and filled social media with photos and excitement, celebrating the reunion of some of Indian cricket’s most beloved figures.
With the first ODI set to be played at Dhoni’s home ground, the visit carried emotional significance as well as symbolic value. As India prepares for what promises to be an intense clash against South Africa, the team’s time with Dhoni provided a heartwarming moment that reflects the unity, legacy, and lasting influence of one of India’s most iconic captains.
Meanwhile, star batter KL Rahul has been named captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30, 2025 — India’s final 50-over assignment of the year. With regular ODI skipper Shubman Gill ruled out due to a neck injury and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also unavailable, Rahul steps in as stand-in leader.
The squad features a balanced blend of experience and youth, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and wicketkeepers Rahul and Pant. The bowling lineup is strengthened by Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, among others.
