Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli gets red roses from little fans

India take on South Africa for second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on November 30, 2025.
Dubai: Young fans were thrilled to meet Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli as he arrived in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday ahead of the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against South Africa. The match is set to take place on Wednesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Kohli was in brilliant form during the series opener, scoring a stunning century that gave India the advantage in the series.

Upon his arrival, Kohli made his way to the team hotel, where a group of young fans warmly greeted him with cheers and smiles. In a heartwarming viral video, children can be seen presenting the cricket legend with red roses, which Kohli accepts with a beaming smile as he walks into the hotel.

The video quickly went viral, sparking a flood of reactions online, with many describing the moment as “adorable.”

“Wow, so cute! I remember in the 2023 World Cup, all the kids surrounded Kohli and completely forgot about Rohit,” one user commented. Another user reflected, “Moments like this show what Virat means to an entire generation. For these kids, meeting him isn’t just about meeting a cricketer; it’s about meeting the hero they grew up idolizing in the streets and school grounds.”

A third user added, “Look at how their faces light up when they see him! It really shows the incredible inspiration he is. King Kohli always gets the warmest welcomes!”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Related Topics:
cricketVirat Kohli

