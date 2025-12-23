GOLD/FOREX
Virat Kohli’s domestic return to Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru hits a roadblock

Venue shifted citing security concerns following tragic stampede during RCB celebrations

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India's Virat Kohli looks on during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6, 2025.
Dubai: Virat Kohli return to domestic cricket at Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium hit a roadblock after the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra, scheduled for Wednesday, has been shifted from Chinnaswamy to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Although Chinnaswamy Stadium was originally slated to host the fixture featuring India’s superstar, permission was denied by the Bengaluru City Police. Sources indicated that the decision was influenced by security concerns following the tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title celebrations on June 3, which resulted in 11 deaths and left 56 injured.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed on Tuesday that approval had been refused for the December 24 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. “There may be some confusion among you regarding permission for the cricket match. There is no confusion. Our committee visited the venue yesterday, and based on its recommendation, permission has been rejected. So there is no match there tomorrow,” Singh told PTI.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had been hopeful of hosting the game at Chinnaswamy after its leadership, including newly elected president Venkatesh Prasad, held discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara. While the state government was initially open to allowing the match without spectators, final clearance was contingent on police approval.

However, according to sources, the City Police remained unconvinced, citing concerns that large crowds could still gather outside the stadium even if the match were held behind closed doors.

Prasad, who has taken charge as KSCA president with a promise to revive cricket at Chinnaswamy, faces an early setback with this development.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh was unaware of any venue change. “We practised at Chinnaswamy yesterday. If there’s a change in the schedule, I don’t have an idea as yet,” he told RevSportz. Confirmation of the switch followed soon after, with Delhi conducting their pre-match practice session at the CoE.

