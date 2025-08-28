Royal Challengers Bengaluru breaks silence 84 days after the stampede

"It's been close to three months since we last posted here. The Silence wasn't Absence. It was Grief. This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most.. But June 4th changed everything. That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space. In that silence, we've been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we've begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in. That's how RC came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans. We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka," the post read.