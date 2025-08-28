GOLD/FOREX
Royal Challengers Bengaluru breaks silence 84 days after the stampede

Incident at the Chinnaswamy Stadium killed 11 people and injured more than 50

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Fans stand next to abandonned shoes and a fallen barrier following a stampede during celebrations, a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match, outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4.
AFP

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru put up a heartfelt message for fans 84 days after the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people and injured more than 50.

Addressing the post to their fans - the 12th Man Army - it said, the silence was not absence but grief.

"It's been close to three months since we last posted here. The Silence wasn't Absence. It was Grief. This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most.. But June 4th changed everything. That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space. In that silence, we've been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we've begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in. That's how RC came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans. We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka," the post read.

The franchise also announced the launch of “RCB Cares,” a new initiative to support victims and families affected by the stampede.

On June 4, 11 people died and over 50 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a massive crowd of nearly 300,000 people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, celebrating their maiden IPL trophy win.

A two-person bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) observed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to be "responsible" for the gathering of "about three to five lakhs people" outside their home venue of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Last month, the CAT pulled up RCB for "unilaterally" putting up information on celebrations without "obtaining the permission" or without the "consent" of the police."The CAT order stated that neither the franchise nor its event management firm, S DNA Entertainment Network Private Limited, sought any permissions to conduct the title celebration parade at the stadium.

The order came out in defence of cops, saying that they are "human beings", "neither God (Bhagwan) nor Magician and did not have the magical powers like "Alladin ka Chirag" capable of fulfilling a wish only by rubbing a finger."

The Karnataka government has revoked the suspension of four police officers who were suspended following the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede.

In an order dated July 28, the Karnataka government reinstated four top officers, including two IPS officers and two Karnataka State Police Service officers, to duty, pending disciplinary proceedings against all four.

The state government revoked the suspension of Additional Director General of Police B Dayananda, IPS Shekar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Superintendent of Police C Balakrishna, and Police Inspector AK Girish.

Additionally, the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru has been deemed "unsuitable and unsafe" for large-scale events, according to the findings of Justice John Michael Cunha Commission that was appointed by the Karnataka government to investigate the July 4 stampede.

With inputs from ANI

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

