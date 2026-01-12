Kalba FC honours young supporter after viral show of loyalty

The highlight of the visit came when Ahmed met the first-team players, coaching staff, and members of the technical and administrative teams. Players welcomed him warmly, posed for photographs and signed a yellow-and-black Kalba jersey, which was later personalised with his name printed on the back. Board members were also present, underscoring the importance the club places on its fan base.

The young fan received a hero’s welcome. He arrived on the official team bus and was greeted on a red carpet by club officials in traditional Emirati attire. He was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the club’s facilities, including the dressing rooms and training pitch, offering him a rare glimpse into the daily life of the players he passionately supports.

Rather than letting the moment pass, Kalba FC chose to respond in a way that reflected the club’s values. Ahmed was invited to the club’s headquarters for a special day dedicated to celebrating his loyalty and strengthening the bond between the team and its supporters.

The exchange quickly won over viewers. When reminded that Al Wasl were pushing for second place in the standings, Ahmed responded with the honesty familiar to football fans everywhere, saying he hoped they would lose and drop to fourth. Pressed on why he felt so strongly, his answer was simple: “I just love Kalba.”

In the now widely shared clip, Ahmed was asked a simple question: which team he supports. His answer was immediate and clear — Kalba. Despite wearing an Al Wasl jersey, he explained that he did not have a Kalba shirt with him at the time. When asked who would win the match, he repeated his belief in Kalba, dismissing suggestions that victory would be difficult and confidently predicting a goal.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.