Kalba FC honours young supporter after viral show of loyalty

Ahmed Yousef Al Baloushi captured public attention during the Al Jamahiri programme
Kalba: In a sport often dominated by results, tables and statistics, a young supporter has reminded fans across the UAE that football’s true power lies in emotion, loyalty and belonging.
On Sunday , Kalba FC honoured young fan Ahmed Yousef Al Baloushi at the club’s headquarters, turning a moment of viral heartbreak into a celebration that will long be remembered. Ahmed captured widespread attention after appearing in a spontaneous interview during Kalba’s recent match against Al Wasl, broadcast on Dubai Sports Channel’s Al Jamahiri programme.
In the now widely shared clip, Ahmed was asked a simple question: which team he supports. His answer was immediate and clear — Kalba. Despite wearing an Al Wasl jersey, he explained that he did not have a Kalba shirt with him at the time. When asked who would win the match, he repeated his belief in Kalba, dismissing suggestions that victory would be difficult and confidently predicting a goal.
The exchange quickly won over viewers. When reminded that Al Wasl were pushing for second place in the standings, Ahmed responded with the honesty familiar to football fans everywhere, saying he hoped they would lose and drop to fourth. Pressed on why he felt so strongly, his answer was simple: “I just love Kalba.”
The raw sincerity of the moment resonated across social media, where the clip was shared widely as a symbol of unconditional support and pure fandom.
Rather than letting the moment pass, Kalba FC chose to respond in a way that reflected the club’s values. Ahmed was invited to the club’s headquarters for a special day dedicated to celebrating his loyalty and strengthening the bond between the team and its supporters.
The young fan received a hero’s welcome. He arrived on the official team bus and was greeted on a red carpet by club officials in traditional Emirati attire. He was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the club’s facilities, including the dressing rooms and training pitch, offering him a rare glimpse into the daily life of the players he passionately supports.
The highlight of the visit came when Ahmed met the first-team players, coaching staff, and members of the technical and administrative teams. Players welcomed him warmly, posed for photographs and signed a yellow-and-black Kalba jersey, which was later personalised with his name printed on the back. Board members were also present, underscoring the importance the club places on its fan base.
In a statement shared by the club’s media platforms, the gesture was described as a tribute to Kalba’s supporters and a reflection of the club’s commitment to strengthening values of loyalty, belonging and community spirit.
The visit concluded with a group photograph on the pitch, with Ahmed standing proudly among the players he admires.
