Dh1.8 million project accommodates 700 worshippers, strengthening community
Sharjah Charity International has inaugurated the Martyr Mohammed Ismail Al Bloushi Mosque in Al Saf area of Kalba, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen religious infrastructure and serve communities across the emirate. The project was implemented in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shaikh Haitham Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba; Dr Issa bin Handhal, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs; Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International; Nasser Masoud Bilal, Head of the Branches Sector and Director of the association’s Kalba branch; and Mohammed bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing, along with several officials and residents of the area.
Built at a cost of Dh1.8 million, the mosque can accommodate around 700 worshippers, including men and women. The design focuses on providing a comfortable and spacious prayer environment, allowing smooth movement and well-organized prayer rows. Its architectural style combines traditional Islamic features with modern elements, with special attention given to the exterior facade, domes and minaret. Carefully planned natural lighting enhances the spiritual atmosphere inside the mosque.
The mosque includes essential facilities such as ablution areas and restrooms, in addition to a fully equipped residence for the imam, ensuring continuity of religious and community services throughout the year.
The opening during the holy month of Ramadan adds special significance, as mosques witness increased attendance for daily prayers, Taraweeh and late-night worship. The new mosque is expected to serve as both a place of worship and a community gathering point for residents of the area.
Nasser Masoud Bilal said inaugurating the mosque during Ramadan reflects the association’s commitment to enhancing the spiritual impact of its projects. He noted that mosques play a key role in promoting religious values and strengthening social solidarity, adding that cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs highlights institutional collaboration in supporting charitable and religious initiatives.
He added that the association will continue implementing mosque projects in line with the highest engineering and technical standards, keeping pace with the emirate’s ongoing urban development.