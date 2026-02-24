The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shaikh Haitham Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba; Dr Issa bin Handhal, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs; Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International; Nasser Masoud Bilal, Head of the Branches Sector and Director of the association’s Kalba branch; and Mohammed bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing, along with several officials and residents of the area.