Sharjah intensifies inspections of factories and warehouses

The inspection tour is part of a year-round programme covering industrial and commercial sectors across Sharjah. The initiative seeks to measure compliance levels, analyse preparedness indicators and convert field observations into practical improvement plans. The authority also aims to strengthen cooperation with business owners through awareness workshops and specialised training programmes tailored to different activities.

Brigadier Al Shamsi said the inspection campaigns form part of an integrated strategic vision aimed at preventing risks and reducing the causes of accidents before they occur. “Prevention is a shared responsibility, and strict adherence to safety requirements remains the first line of protection for lives and property,” he said, stressing the importance of regular inspections to improve preparedness and emergency response efficiency.

Accompanied by specialised inspection teams and officers, Al Shamsi reviewed safety procedures implemented at workplaces and examined the efficiency of protective equipment to ensure it meets approved technical standards. The tour also included checks on emergency exits and evacuation routes, clarity of safety signage, and the condition of electrical installations and ventilation systems.

Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi , Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, led the field visit as part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance preventive measures in vital sectors and ensure facilities are fully prepared to respond to emergencies. The inspections focused on verifying the readiness of fire alarm and firefighting systems, as well as evaluating the safety of operational infrastructure.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.