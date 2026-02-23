Sharjah intensifies inspections of factories and warehouses

Inspectors paid particular attention to the safe storage of flammable materials
In a proactive move to strengthen workplace safety standards, the Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority conducted an extensive inspection tour across several industrial areas in the emirate, visiting factories, warehouses and commercial establishments to assess compliance with approved safety regulations.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi , Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, led the field visit as part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance preventive measures in vital sectors and ensure facilities are fully prepared to respond to emergencies. The inspections focused on verifying the readiness of fire alarm and firefighting systems, as well as evaluating the safety of operational infrastructure.
Accompanied by specialised inspection teams and officers, Al Shamsi reviewed safety procedures implemented at workplaces and examined the efficiency of protective equipment to ensure it meets approved technical standards. The tour also included checks on emergency exits and evacuation routes, clarity of safety signage, and the condition of electrical installations and ventilation systems.
During the visits, Brigadier Al Shamsi issued on-the-spot technical observations to officials at several sites to address shortcomings and strengthen compliance. Inspectors paid particular attention to the safe storage of flammable materials and the effectiveness of emergency response plans adopted within facilities.
Brigadier Al Shamsi said the inspection campaigns form part of an integrated strategic vision aimed at preventing risks and reducing the causes of accidents before they occur. “Prevention is a shared responsibility, and strict adherence to safety requirements remains the first line of protection for lives and property,” he said, stressing the importance of regular inspections to improve preparedness and emergency response efficiency.
He added that adopting modern technologies and advanced inspection tools helps improve risk assessment accuracy and transparency, while findings from field visits contribute to updating policies and procedures to enhance the overall preventive system.
The inspection tour is part of a year-round programme covering industrial and commercial sectors across Sharjah. The initiative seeks to measure compliance levels, analyse preparedness indicators and convert field observations into practical improvement plans. The authority also aims to strengthen cooperation with business owners through awareness workshops and specialised training programmes tailored to different activities.
Sharjah Civil Defence urged all industrial and commercial establishments to fully comply with safety and prevention requirements, emphasising that awareness and discipline remain key to reducing risks and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a regional model in safety and protection standards.