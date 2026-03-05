Honest act earns sanitation worker recognition in Sharjah

Al Hamriyah Municipality recognises act of integrity during Ramadan
Sharjah: Al Hamriyah Municipality honoured a worker from Bee’ah Company after he returned a mobile phone he found while carrying out his duties in a public area, in a gesture reflecting honesty and professional integrity during the holy month of Ramadan.
The worker discovered the phone while performing field work and immediately handed it over to the relevant authorities without hesitation.
The recognition ceremony took place on Thursday morning, where Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, honoured the worker along with other workers in appreciation of their dedication and commitment to their duties.
Al Shamsi praised the worker’s conduct, saying the act reflects the values of honesty and responsibility and highlights the important role sanitation workers play in serving the community and protecting public and private property.
He added that such initiatives aim to promote a culture of integrity and discipline while encouraging employees to uphold professional and humanitarian values.
Al Shamsi also commended the cooperation of Bee’ah Company and its management’s continued efforts to instill positive values and ethical conduct among its workforce, noting that such efforts strengthen community trust and align with the principles of social responsibility.
He said the gesture is particularly meaningful during the holy month of Ramadan, when values such as honesty, solidarity and generosity are celebrated.